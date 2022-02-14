Lakers Could Still Land Former All-Star in Free Agency, Says Analyst

This year’s trade deadline didn’t go as the Los Angeles Lakers had hoped. There were rumblings for months about how the team was going to make a move or two but they didn’t end up doing anything. The team is 26-31, the ninth seed in the Western Conference and has lost three games in a row. Barring a miracle, the Lakers will almost certainly have to participate in the play-in tournament just to get into the playoffs.

While Los Angeles does have the talent to turn things around and at least earn a playoff spot, it could be time to start looking to the future. Russell Westbrook’s contract makes it difficult for the team to have flexibility in the offseason so they may have to focus on small moves to improve the roster. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that there are several players the Lakers can target in the offseason, including a five-time All-Star.

“Players such as Goran Dragic, Serge Ibaka, Jeremy Lamb, Tristan Thompson, Thaddeus Young and John Wall (if he ends up getting a buyout from the Houston Rockets) should all be on the Lakers’ radar this summer. Carmelo Anthony has earned his roster spot back as well,” Swartz wrote.

Lakers Almost Traded for Wall

Wall would be an interesting name to watch if he’s bought out in the offseason. Similar to the situation the Lakers are in with Westbrook, the Houston Rockets are paying a steep price for Wall, who has yet to play a game this season. When he picks up his player option in the offseason, he’ll be earning $47 million. In all likelihood, he wouldn’t play a game with the Rockets next season while cashing those massive checks.

With Houston and Los Angeles in similar situations, the two teams almost swapped Wall for Westbrook at the trade deadline. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the two teams had a deal on the table for the superstar swap but Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka declined after the Rockets made it clear they wanted a first-round pick for their troubles. Los Angeles didn’t have much leverage as they are trying to win a championship while the Rockets are in a rebuild.





Do Lakers Actually Want Wall?

When a Westbrook for Wall trade became a possibility, it seemed like the only reason the Lakers were interested in it was due to the fact they just wanted to get off the former MVP. It had little to do with Wall himself. The veteran guard is a better fit in Los Angeles but he wasn’t the missing piece that would’ve gotten the Lakers back on track.

Now, if he’s willing to come in on a minimum deal in the offseason, it could be worth a shot to have him come off the bench. He was once one of the best point guards in the NBA and is still just 31-years-old. Perhaps he can return to form now that he’s gotten so much time off. That said, the Lakers might be apprehensive to add another aging player with injury issues. That strategy hasn’t worked out well for the team this season.

