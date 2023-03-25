Josh Giddey Sends Message on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Thunder

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a serious push for the playoffs after struggling a lot at the beginning of the season. Their trade deadline moves have put them in a great spot, and they are in a position to make some real noise.

On Friday night, they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder – another team vying for a Western Conference playoff spot. After the game, Josh Giddey gave credit to his teammate, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, for the defense he played on Anthony Davis.

“He was awesome tonight. Brought energy [on] both ends of the floor. I thought he did a great job in AD when he had that matchup,” Giddey said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Rebounded really well. Cut off the ball. He got into the right spots. Finished his shots. Knocked out a couple of threes. So, he was great tonight. When he’s playing with that energy and that confidence, it’s another spark to our team. [He’s a] professional. He didn’t know when his number was going to be called. He was ready the second he got called. I thought he was big off the bench for us tonight.”

Davis put up monster numbers against the Dhuner in the Lakers victory. He ended the night with 37 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor.

As for Giddey, he also played well, but it just wasn’t enough to earn the Thunder a victory. He finished the game with 27 points, 17 rebounds, and seven assists on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Austin Reaves Praises Anthony Davis

Giddey wasn’t the only player to talk about Davis after the game. Austin Reaves gave credit to his teammate post-game for the work he put in during the Lakers victory. He spoke about how dominant Davis has been for the Lakers as of late.

“Like you said, from the get-go, he was being as ultra-aggressive, and that’s what we want from him every game,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We want him to do that because, talent-wise, he’s second to none. Great performance.”

Darvin Ham Shows Love to Lonnie Walker IV

While Davis led the team in scoring, Lonnie Walker IV also played a huge role for LA off the bench. Despite not earning much playing time as of late, Walker stepped up when his number was called against the Thunder, and head coach Darvin Ham praised him for that after the game.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Lonnie Walker,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I said to the team sometimes, and it’s a reality of our business, you get some minutes cut short, or you don’t get to play at all, a lot of times, it’s through no fault of your own. It’s just circumstantial. And he’s the definition of what a pro is supposed to do at this level in terms of keeping himself ready. Putting that extra time in the gym, individually. Still watching film with the coaches. Still getting his rest. Still getting his proper nutrition. Keeping that great attitude, that great positive attitude that he has. And it showed tonight. He didn’t have to come out and worry about getting ready. He’s been staying ready. And if he doesn’t have that performance, we don’t win this game. It’s as simple as that. So, kudos to him, man, for being a pro’s pro.”