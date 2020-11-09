Video of Lakers Guard JR Smith Flipping Off Crowds Goes Viral

JR Smith did not leave any question when it comes to how he feels about the 2020 Presidental Election results.

The free-agent guard, who’s fresh off winning a title with the Los Angeles Lakers, was seen in now-viral footage driving around in his car blasting the YG & Nipsey Hussle song “FDT,” also known as “F— Donald Trump.” Smith was cruising through what looked like a group of Donald Trump supporters in Los Angeles, flipping them off.

Smith has been a vocal opponent of Trump, calling out the president on multiple occasions. After Trump was elected he shared a long message on his Instagram.

“How do you explain to this face what happen?” Smith wrote on a photo of his daughter. “You can be an educated woman in your field and not get the job because your [sic] a women or cause your [sic] black? How do you say ‘go try your best’ even though it won’t be good enough. How do I even feel confident sending her on play dates knowing the kids family voted for the racist, sexist person and I don’t know how they will treat her when she’s gone. How? Seriously How? I understand let go and let God! But damn!”

Smith found himself in a feud earlier this offseason with Sam Dekker and his wife Olivia Harlan-Dekker. While speaking with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson on his “All Things Covered” podcast, Smith revealed that Dekker was the only teammate he didn’t get along with because he was “talking some Trump s—.”

“Throughout my whole career, there’s only one teammate I don’t like,” Smith said. “He know that. Everybody else I’m cool with. Man, this dude Sam Dekker. This dude. He said some bulls–t on the bus one day, talking some Trump s–t. And I just wasn’t having it …

“The question he asked, it’s a thought pattern. You were taught that. It’s the hate you give. The privilege he has was taught to him, and he took heed of it and run with it even further than somebody … who was oblivious to what they have and the life they lived. Because some people just go through their life not necessarily knowing, but not aware and privy to someone else’s circumstances. He’s a person who’s just very aware of somebody else’s circumstances and want to keep them there, as opposed to try to help him elevate up. And I don’t respect anything about that.”

Smith and Dekker’s wife exchanged barbs on social media before Sam Dekker stepped up with his own defense.

“Well I am just as confused as y’all,” Dekker wrote. “I’m pretty simple, I’ve never been one to get into politics. Especially ‘Trump s—.’ I’ve never been a Trump guy, so this blindsided me.”

JR Smith Seeking to Stay on NBA Roster

Smith will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and the veteran sharpshooter is looking for another contract to play an 18th NBA season.

Smith got to win a ring with LeBron James and the Lakers, but didn’t have to play much of a role off the bench. He averaged just 7.5 minutes per game and 2 points. Smith was signed by the Lakers after guard Avery Bradley opted out.

Prior to signing with the Lakers, Smith has not played a game since Nov. 19, 2018 with the Cavaliers. He said his time away from basketball sent him into a depression.

“I went through a very depressed state for a long time,” Smith told reporters on Monday during a video conference call. “And it lasted for a few months, where I just didn’t — I’m a big video gamer, I didn’t even play 2K anymore. I don’t want to hoop, I don’t want to work out, I don’t want to play 2K, I don’t want do anything with basketball.”

