Analyst Rips ‘Disrespectful’ Lakers After Loss to Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers comeback effort in the fourth quarter came up short against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, and one analyst was especially happy to see the top seed suffer their first loss of the series.

Former NBA champion turned ESPN talking head Kendrick Perkins ripped the Lakers after the Nuggets made the series 2-1, saying LA was getting too “cute” during the first three quarters.

“I’m GLAD the Lakers lost this game tonight,” Perkins wrote. “Disrespecting the Nuggets in the first half by not playing hard. Playing all cute and s—! Carry on…”

Perkins also had some harsh words for Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma following a fourth quarter turnover on the baseline.

“Kuzma should never try to makes plays for others!!! My God,” Perkins wrote.

Despite the criticism, Perkins has been bullish on the Lakers in the series, even predicting that the Nuggets could get swept during a spot on ESPN’s Get Up earlier in the week. Denver came back from 3-1 deficits in their first two series against the Clippers and Jazz, but he couldn’t see a comeback happening against the Lakers — the top seed in the Western Conference.

“It’s not happening. Not against these Lakers. Not against this championship team. The Lakers had 24 turnovers last night and 16-18 of them were unforced,” Perkins said. “They were playing sloppy basketball and got bored with the process. I love how they are competing right now, but they have no chance of winning this series. Matter of fact, they might get swept. No chance in hell of coming back and winning this series.”

Skip Bayless: Lakers Title Route Still ‘Cakewalk’

Perkins wasn’t the only analyst firing shots the Lakers way on Tuesday night after the loss. Skip Bayless — a long-time LeBron James adversary — made sure to deliver his two cents after the game.

Now LeBron and his blind witnesses will try to use this outcome as evidence that his road to Ring No. 4 is tougher than you think,” Bayless wrote. “Nope. Cakewalk. Lakers in five.

Bayless has been trying to play down the possibility of James winning a fourth championship with a third different team, repeatedly calling his route a “cakewalk.” He even had some words for James after the Lakers won Game 2 in thrilling fashion on an Anthony Davis game-winner.

“LeBron apologists: The last play last night was called FOR HIM. He was 1-6 in 4th q, 2 turnovers. As Rondo looked to in bound, LEBRON DID NOT MOVE. He wanted no part of the play. AD was the 4th option. AD saved him. You giving LeBron a pass for that??? GOATS don’t hide.”

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Knows He Has to Step Up

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 57 points in the loss, but the most glaring spot in the box score was in the rebound column. James had 10 of the Lakers 25 total rebounds and the 6-foot-10 Davis — who’s averaging 10 rebounds this postseason — had just two. He was without one for most of the fourth quarter.

“Have to do a better job on the glass personally,” Davis said in his postgame press conference. “I can’t have two rebounds for an entire game. I mean, there’s not really much I can say. I just have to do better.”

