Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope survived a dangerous incident on June 17. TMZ reported Caldwell-Pope was robbed at gunpoint while talking with some friends in his driveway.

“Law enforcement sources tell us it all went down on June 17 … when the Lakers guard was in his driveway at around 4 a.m. talking with friends,” TMZ detailed. “Our sources say a car pulled up and three men then exited the vehicle with guns drawn. We’re told the men demanded KCP and his friends hand over their stuff … which included a fancy Rolex watch, jewelry and an iPhone. In total, our sources say the thieves made off with about $150,000 worth of loot. We’re told KCP was NOT injured in the incident, however.”

The good news is Caldwell-Pope was not injured in the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the crime to find the individuals who robbed Caldwell-Pope, per TMZ.



KCP Was Part of a Viral Moment During the Playoffs After LeBron Encouraged Him to Shoot





Play



Video Video related to key lakers starter robbed at gunpoint: report 2021-06-26T09:23:14-04:00

The Lakers season did not end the way most expected, but there was one moment that could impact Caldwell-Pope’s career for the better. After passing up a shot against the Suns in the postseason, LeBron James was seen yelling at Caldwell-Pope, encouraging him to keep shooting the ball.

“That meant a lot to me,” Caldwell-Pope said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “He’s one of the leaders on the team, he’s a guy I look up to, one of my big brothers, so it meant a lot. Me and Bron, we’ve been through a lot. I know he wants me to shoot the ball. Regardless of how many I miss, just continue to shoot.”