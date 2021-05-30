Lakers Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Out for Game 4 Against Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope is dealing with what the team is dubbing a “left knee contusion” that he suffered in Game 3 against the Suns. An MRI came back negative, meaning there was no tear, but KCP is still in too much discomfort to play.

The Lakers say that Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out for Game 4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 30, 2021

Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis — who will play despite being questionable — could be seen warming up prior to Game 4 at Staples Center.

AD and KCP working out pic.twitter.com/PCTiYBy7Wg — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) May 30, 2021

Caldwell-Pope has started all 67 games he appeared in this season, plus the playoffs. He gave a grim account of the injury on Thursday.

“I immediately felt pain when he bumped me, and it hyperextended,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters after the win. “And it was painful enough where I couldn’t finish the game.”

Caldwell-Pope is averaging just 4.0 points on 22.2% shooting in the series, adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Veteran Wesley Matthews will start for Caldwell-Pope. He sounded ready for the adjustment when asked about the possibility on Saturday.

The Lakers say Wesley Matthews starts in place of the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 30, 2021

“My job is to stay ready for whatever the task at hand is called for, Matthews said. “And so, focus on what it is I need to do, get my body right, my mind right, shots up, treatment, lift, all that stuff.”

Chris Paul is a Game-Time Decision for Suns

Suns guard Chris Paul will be a game-time decision for the Suns on Sunday. Paul has been dealing with an injury he suffered in Game 1 and has looked like a shadow of himself, often being on the bench for crunch time.

Chris Paul will be a gametime decision, according to Monty Williams — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 30, 2021

Williams did not sound optimistic about Paul while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“We’ll just see how it goes when he wakes up tomorrow,” Williams said. “He’s played at such a high level. He’s been in MVP conversations for most of the season and then to have this happen? I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but I’d be somewhat deflated by that, but he’s a strong-willed guy.”

Suns Still Upset With Officiating, Ejections

The Suns made it clear that they are not happy with how the officiating has gone in their series against Lakers, with coach Monty Williams being the latest to send a message to the zebras prior to Game 4.

The Suns have had three players ejected over the three games — Cameron Payne, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder. Payne was ejected for a scuffle with Montrezl Harrell and Alex Caruso, while Booker and Crowder hit the showers for a late-game scuffle after a hard foul on Dennis Schroder.

Williams believes some Lakers players should have been sent packing as well.

“We shouldn’t have been the only team that had guys getting thrown out, and it’s happened in two situations,” Williams said, citing the inequity of the officiating.

Williams isn’t the first person from the Suns camp to complain about the officials. Paul had something to say after the Game 3 loss about the fact that Scott Foster has officiated 11 consecutive playoff losses he’s been involved in.

“They are shooting a lot of free throws. Last game, tonight. If I was a betting man, 11 games in a row,” Paul told reporters. “We’ll see what happens. 11 in a row is tough.”

The Lakers shot 12 more free throws than the Suns during Game 3, led by Anthony Davis, who was 12-of-14 from the charity stripe.

The Lakers are currently 6.5-point favorites for the matchup, per Odds Shark. The total for the matchup is set at 209.5.

