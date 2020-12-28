Lakers Guard Dubs Team ‘Unstoppable’ After Win

The Los Angeles Lakers reeled off a second straight lopsided victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night 127-91, executing the blowout without superstar Anthony Davis at their disposal.

The win was fresh off the heels of a 138-115 victory against the Mavericks on Christmas Day in a game that featured five players scoring in double figures. The big wins after an opening night loss to the Clippers have the Lakers feeling confident, which Kentavious Caldwell-Pope voiced after the team’s latest victory.

“Like last year, I feel like we’re going to be unstoppable,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters following the win. “The only team that can really beat us is us. When we come out and play focused, ready, we’re really unbeatable.”

KCP: "Like last year, I feel like we’re going to be unstoppable. The only team that can really beat us is us. When we come out and play focused, ready, we’re really unbeatable." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2020

The odds back up what KCP is saying. The Lakers are +250 to win the title, a solid favorite with the Nets and Bucks being the next closest at +600, per BetMGM.

Check out the latest NBA Finals odds just about a week into the season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qWdkyCfjcE — BetMGM (@BetMGM) December 28, 2020

The Lakers have shown an incredible amount of depth on the way to the No. 1 offensive rating in the NBA, albeit it’s very early. The Lakers also rank second in points per game, despite no one player scoring over 30 points in a game this season.

The Lakers are averaging 124.7 PPG in their first three games of the season, but have yet to have a 30-point game by a single player on their roster. The depth 🤯 pic.twitter.com/I34DxLA5m6 — Hoopsview (@hoopsview) December 28, 2020

“We have so many guys that can just make shots,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “Guys that can just make the right play. So no one should ever feel pressure to take a bad shot when guarded because we can always get the ball moving from side to side, attract two defenders and get it spraying out.”

Kyle Kuzma Steps up in Starting Role

Kuzma got his first start of the season with Davis on the shelf and took full advantage of the opportunity. Kuzma led the team with 20 points, adding 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

“It’s not really about scoring,” Kuzma said. “I just try to impact the game and take shots when I have them, and that’s made me a better player. … I just try to seize the moment. In a season like this, playing back-to-backs, the coach and the organization being conservative with LeBron and AD allows me to have those nights when I can show what I work on every day.”

Kuzma signed a $40 million extension this offseason and is proving he’s well worth the investment for the defending NBA champions.

“Kuz has really become a hell of a player,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game. “Playing in the role that he played in last year, where there were games where he wasn’t really that involved in the offense and had to impact the game in other ways, I think in the long run is really, really, really going to help his game.

Frank Vogel on Kyle Kuzma video courtesy of the @Lakers: pic.twitter.com/8YyQlixCfV — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) December 28, 2020

“So many young players, they come into this league, in different environments, and they’re asked to carry a big load offensively. And when you’re doing that, sometimes you shortcut some of the other parts of the game and Kuz has really worked on his defense, he’s really worked on his rebounding, his cutting, his running the floor and all those types of things.”

LeBron James & Alex Caruso Questionable Against Trailblazers

The Lakers get a tough test as the Trailblazers come to town on Monday night for the back end of their first back-to-back — a rematch of their first-round playoff matchup from a year ago.

Davis is expected to play after missing Sunday night’s game, while Alex Caruso and LeBron James are questionable to play.

No updates to the Lakers' latest injury report pic.twitter.com/GXbZ4J8JOr — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 28, 2020

The Lakers are listed as a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup, with the total set at 226.5 points.

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Remains Silent as Browns Vie for Playoff Spot