Kevin Durant Could Lure Ex-Laker & 10-Time All-Star to Suns

Heading into this season, the Los Angeles Lakers completely re-shaped their roster. Last year, they had an extremely old group of players, but this season, they focused on adding players in their mid-20s that could compete at a high level next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

That being said, they let some valuable pieces walk in the process. Carmelo Anthony, who put up solid numbers for the Lakers last season, was not re-signed and has yet to be re-signed by any NBA team. However, based on comments made by Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, that could soon change.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Durant said via @MeloCentral on Twitter when asked whether or not Anthony could still play in the NBA. “I think he still has the talent to play in our league.”

During Allstar Weekend, Kevin Durant was asked whether Carmelo Anthony can still play in the NBA. Here’s his response. REAL ONE. @KDTrey5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mAgwEOAg80 — Me7o World (@MeloCentral) February 21, 2023

When the Suns traded for Durant, they sacrificed depth. And on top of that, they also let go of a couple of other players who could have helped them off the bench. Adding a player with Anthony’s skill set could seriously improve their depth, even if he doesn’t end up playing a ton of minutes.

With the Lakers last year, Anthony turned himself into an elite three-point threat alongside James and Davis. Rather than focusing on the isolation scoring that made him such a dominant star in his time, he turned his attention to behind the three-point arc.

Anthony appeared in 69 games with the Lakers last year, starting just three of them and playing 26.0 minutes per contest. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game on 44.1% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt

But while Anthony played well for the Lakers during his time in LA, they chose to go in a younger direction, and that choice continued at this year’s trade deadline. They added Jarred Vanderbilt (23 years old) in the deal that shipped out Russell Westbrook, and he’s already proven to be a crucial piece of the puzzle.

In the Lakers’ most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, Vanderbilt played great defense on Luka Doncic, and Anthony Davis praised him for it post-game.

“Very valuable,” Davis said of Vanderbilt via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Being down 27, 14 at half and he comes out and set the tone for us defensively on Luka (Doncic). Getting some steals. Making him shoot some tough shots. His rebounding on both ends of the floor. He just started an effect for our group to lock in defensively. On the other end, he knows guys like to play off of him and make him shoot and he knows how to play off it with his corner cutting and crashing into the glass, getting us extra possessions. His value for our team, you can’t even put it into words what he brings and does for us. Having a player like that definitely helps us.”

LeBron James Provides Injury Update

In addition, Lakers fans got a scare in the game against Dallas, as James seemingly got injured. However, he provided an update after the contest, noting that there was no way he was exiting the game.

“I definitely wasn’t going to locker room and not finish the game,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “The importance of this game and then the momentum that we had, I felt like we could steal one after being down.”