Kevin Durant Defends Lakers Forward After Shaquille O’Neal’s Brutal Disrespect

The Los Angeles Lakers made a ton of noise at the trade deadline this season, adding multiple pieces to a roster centered around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. One of those moves saw them add Rui Hachimura to the roster – a 25-year-old forward in his fourth year of NBA action.

When the Lakers added him, NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal made his thoughts known, and they weren’t all that pleasant. However, on a recent edition of his podcast, The Big Podcast, O’Neal made amends – sort of.

“Let me apologize to Rudy Hachimura,” O’Neal said. “I didn’t know who he was because I never watch the Bullets play, but he’s a fine role-player. He’s giving me Rick Fox vibes. – tough, pretty good defender, all the little stuff he’s doing, he does a great job, but he doesn’t overdo it. So Rudy Hachimura, I apologize I didn’t know who you were, I know you are now, and I wish you well, and you’re doing great.”

Obviously, O’Neal is still fairly unfamiliar with Hachimura’s game (and name) and completely botched it when apologizing on the show. WNBA star Candace Parker, who joined him on the show, quickly corrected him.

One player came to Hachimura’s defense on Twitter, and it wasn’t a fellow Laker. Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant quote-tweeted a transcription of the message, correcting O’Neal’s error by letting him know that the name is “Rui,” not “Rudy.”

Since joining the Lakers, Hachimura has fit in fairly well, though he has struggled a bit with his three-point efficiency. In 11 appearances with the Lakers, including eight starts, Hachimura has averaged 26.2 minutes per contest. He has averaged 10.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game on 46.4% shooting from the floor and 28.6% shooting from behind the three-point line.

LeBron James Shows Respect to Traded Lakers

Hachimura wasn’t the only player the Lakers added via trade this season. They also brought in D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. During a recent press conference, James showed some respect to the players LA shipped out in order to land his new teammates.

“First of all, I shout out and salute the guys that left: Russ [Westbrook], Pat [Beverley], JTA [Juan Toscano-Anderson],” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Also, DJ [Damian Jones] and Thomas [Bryant], those five guys, we’ve all started the season together and tried to work to make some things happen and be the best that we could be on the floor. So, I salute those guys and their commitment to us trying to be as good as we could be on the floor. And right now, I like the guys that we have coming in. It’s gonna take some time for us to get to know one another, but I know they play the game at a high level. I think D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell] is a really good, shifty point guard, can space the floor. Very crafty, very deceiving with his quickness, the way he plays the game. Obviously, we got a laser in Malik [Beasley] that we just never had this season. Where a guy, no matter if he’s on the floor. No matter if he’s making or not, you have to respect him because his ability to shoot the ball. He has kind of that J.R. Smith feeling to him that he can miss 10 in a row and he can make 10 in a row right after that.”

D’Angelo Russell Shows Love to Lakers Fans

Meanwhile, Russell got the chance to make his return to the Lakers, the team with which he started his career. In his first home game back, he showed love to Lakers fans, explaining his mentality after the contest.

“Just embracing all those emotions,” Russell said via ESPN’s YouTube channel. “Not being nervous, not being anxious, not being any of that, just kind of embracing it with my own my own persona. I love those moments. I play for the fans that are fans of me. I always appreciate them, and when I have an opportunity to embrace it and go out of my way and do something like that, I always think of fans when I’m doing that, for sure.”