Kevin Durant Drops Truth Bomb on Lakers Anthony Davis

On November 13, Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back and led them to a 116-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

In 33 minutes of playing time, Davis provided his team with 37 points, 18 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 60% from the field. Following the game, Kevin Durant heaped praise onto Davis, sharing his belief that the Lakers forward is an ‘All Time great’ in the league.

Play

Kevin Durant | Post-Game Press Conference | Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Kevin Durant spoke to the media following Nets vs. Lakers on November 13, 2022. 2022-11-14T05:48:02Z

“AD has a bad game, I don’t look at it as nothing serious, because he can come out and do this at any given time. So, regardless of its LeBron out there, Russ (Westbrook), Jrue Holiday, any of the teammates he ever had in his career, this is who he is. So, regardless of a bad game or bad stretch, it doesn’t matter to him. He’s an All-Time great,” Durant told the media.

Davis, 29, has been in exceptional form for the Lakers to begin this season, especially on the defensive end, where he’s averaging 1.8 blocks and 7.6 defensive rebounds per game while being tasked with limiting the impact of opposing big men.

Joe Harris Heaps Praise Onto Davis

Speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Brooklyn sharpshooter Joe Harris was complimentary of the performance Davis provided for the Lakers.

Play

Joe Harris | Post-Game Press Conference | Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Joe Harris spoke to the media following Nets vs. Lakers on November 13, 2022. 2022-11-14T05:42:24Z

“He’s an amazing player, and he’s a difficult matchup for anybody. He gave us a lot of problems, whether he was getting the ball in the paint, facilitating, stepping out, but especially on the boards too, we had a tough time keeping him off the offensive glass,” Harris said.

If Davis can continue to perform at the level we saw from him against the Nets, then the Lakers will be in a prime position to begin stringing some wins together in the hopes of turning their dire season around – of course, Los Angeles will need to ensure the rest of their roster is firing on all cylinders too, otherwise, it will be more of the same (tough losses) in the coming weeks.

Patrick Beverley Credits LeBron James For Victory

Despite not participating in the Lakers’ latest victory, Patrick Beverley credited LeBron’s leadership and impact as he spoke with the media for his post-game press conference, noting the superstar’s influence during a recent practice session.

Pat Beverley credits LeBron's leadership and a good practice session after win over the Nets. pic.twitter.com/NmAGNbwX22 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 14, 2022

“We had a phenomenal practice, probably one of my best practices yesterday. You gotta give a lot of credit to LeBron. He started to get on guys the right way, and guys in the locker room responded. So, credit his leadership. Obviously, there are things that you guys don’t see in the locker room, but he was a big voice in practice yesterday, which kinda led over to our energy, and game planning, and focus for this game today,” Beverley said.

The Lakers are not back in action until Friday, November 18, when they will face off against the Detroit Pistons, hopefully, we will see LeBron back in the rotation, as Los Angeles begins to try and string some wins together to turn their season around.