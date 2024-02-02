Sports Anchor Claims LeBron James Trade at ‘Top of Lakers List’

With the trade deadline one week away, the trade rumors around the Los Angeles Lakers have reached a new level.

While rumors of their pursuit of trades for players like Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, and even Zach LaVine have all gone quiet for various reasons, the theme of the Lakers adding to the roster has been constant.

Until now with a surprise report that trading LeBron James is the organization’s priority.

“Hearing from @nba peeps @KingJames is the top of the @Lakers list to trade the 39 year old,” KTLA sports anchor David Pingalore reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on February 1. “[Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob] Pelinka is looking for the right team to dance with and is close to a suitor Lbj and [Anthony Davis] both out tonight.”

The only part of Pingalore’s post that is readily verifiable is that James and Davis indeed both sat out of the Lakers’ 114-105 win over the Boston Celtics on February 1.

LeBron and AD coaching up their guys! 📺 Lakers-Celtics 4Q on TNT pic.twitter.com/LVQXzw9WDt — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

The Lakers were on the second leg of a back-to-back, though, having played the Atlanta Hawks the night before. Both players have also been regulars on the team’s nightly injury reports this season.

This was the sixth missed contest of the season for James.

He sat with the peroneal ankle tendinopathy for which he’s frequently dotted the injury report. His durability to start the season has been in contrast to many of his Lakers teammates.

LeBron James Thanks Staffer for Holding Him Back

Pingalore is the only source reporting this rumor. He does have a track record, though, specifically with James’ return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 after four seasons with the Miami Heat. Pingalore was also early on LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s plans in 2019.

This also comes on the heels of James biting his tongue following the loss to Atlanta. James had 20 points in the contest, adding nine rebounds, eight assists, one block, and one steal.

It was not enough, though.

The Lakers lost 138-122 to the Hawks. That tied the second-most points scored by a Lakers opponent this season.

⌛️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 31, 2024

“We could, on any given night, beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night we get our ass kicked by any team in the NBA,” James told reporters after the loss to Atlanta. “I don’t have any message for my teammates. Just go out and do your job. I’m not — yeah.”

It was at the end of that exchange that James thanked a team staffer for cutting the media session because was “about to go in.”

Most Lakers Rumors Have Team Adding or Standing Pat at Trade Deadline

If a James trade is coming, there could be a better chance of it happening this offseason. He can opt out of the second year of his two-year, $99 million contract. Perhaps he instead picks up the option as part of an offseason trade.

Most of the trade rumors surrounding the Lakers ahead of the trade deadline have been about the Lakers looking to add to the roster on James’ 21st season.

They haven’t been able to consummate a deal to this point, though.

Even if they do, it could very well be a one-year solution. That would still leave them facing plenty of uncertainty next offseason. Could the Lakers’ prospects – coupled with the possibility of him leaving anyway, potentially to team up with his son – lead James or the Lakers to seek a divorce?