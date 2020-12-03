Kyle Kuzma on Future With Lakers: ‘We’ll See’

The Los Angeles Lakers have locked up Anthony Davis and LeBron James with new deals this week, and on the horizon could be an extension for Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma said his agent and the Lakers have had talks about an extension, but is letting things play out.

“They’re working through things,” Kuzma said, “so we’ll see.”

Kyle Kuzma said his agent and the Lakers have talked about a contract extension but wouldn’t provide much detail after that: “We’ll see” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 3, 2020

That’s contrary to what Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said last month when he spoke to reporters, albeit he did seem open to the conversation.

“In terms of Kuz, since we drafted him he’s been terrific, we’ve all seen his growth. As you guys know, the way the rules work, he has next season under contract with the Lakers and he’s extension eligible this offseason,” Pelinka said. “He has great representation, and when the time is right we’ll sit down and speak with them.”

Rob Pelinka says that "when the time is right" they'll sit down and talk with Kyle Kuzma and his agent about an extension. — Harrison Film Room (@hmfaigen) November 19, 2020

With the Lakers extending both James and Davis, it’d be unrealistic to think the team could fit a third star with their cap space without taking a major pay cut. At this point, it’d be in the team’s best interest to extend Kuzma and see if he can develop into the players he has shown the potential to be at times.

Darius mentions this in the earlier tweet, but one of the keys with Kuz is the ability to go over the cap to sign him. Lakers are going to have tight salary space for years with LeBron/AD contracts, so getting value out of the remaining budget is a challenge. https://t.co/LxACuJd0Dm — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) December 3, 2020

Kyle Kuzma Was Polarizing Figure Last Season for Lakers

Kuzma was a target of criticism during the Lakers championship season, with some fans even making a petition to say he shouldn’t get a ring. But it’d be hard to call his third season a failure. He took on a different role thanks to an improved roster, coming off the bench as a key sixth man. He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds coming off the bench, playing 25 minutes per game.

That was down from the more than 30 minutes and nearly 19 points per game he averaged during the 2018-19 season, but Kuzma was playing on a championship-level team last season with Davis and James taking up the lion’s share of minutes at the forward position. Despite his bench role, many viewed Kuzma as the third option on the Lakers. However, he didn’t truly fit into that role.

As for his role this coming season with some key new figures in the mix — like Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder — Kuzma is being open-minded on what his role will be.

“Ultimately it’s what [coac] Frank [Vogel] views me as, so we’ll see,” Kuzma told reporters.

Kyle Kuzma didn't specify what type of role he's looking for this season. He said it'll be up to Frank Vogel. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 3, 2020

Kuzma said he didn’t take much time off after the season, and at just 25 years old, that makes sense. He was pretty straight forward on his goals personally for next season.

“Build on what I did on a defensive standpoint, want to improve my all-around game,” Kuzma said. “Always want to build on what you did last year and just improve.”

Markieff Morris: Lakers Trying to ‘Back-to-Back’ It

Markieff Morris also spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time since signing his one-year deal to stay with the purple and gold. He made clear his intentions for this year and the thought process in returning.

“It was a crazy free agency,” Morris said. “I just felt like this was the best place for me. Try to most likely ‘back to back it.’ … The whole thing is about trying to win this championship.”

Markieff Morris on why he came back to the Lakers… "Felt like this is the best place for me…Try to most likely 'back to back it'…That’s what this whole thing is about." Good to see Markieff back!!!@ESPNLosAngeles — Allen Sliwa (@AllenSliwa) December 3, 2020

Of course, playing with Davis and James — arguably the two biggest stars in the NBA — is enticing as well.

“We’re led by the best player in the world and the second-best player in the world, or 1A and 1B, however you want to do it,” Morris told reporters via Zoom. “They’re also great leaders off the court, man.”

Markieff Morris on how the Lakers' stars make all the role players and new additions feel welcome in the organization. pic.twitter.com/KpI4IbvPZc — Harrison Film Room (@hmfaigen) December 3, 2020

The Lakers being the preseason on Dec. 11 against the Clippers and will also open the regular season against their Staples Center rival on Dec. 22.

