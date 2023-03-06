Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Steph Curry Following Lakers Win

The Los Angeles Lakers added another win to their record on March 5, as they defeated the Golden State Warriors 105-113 in a game that saw Steph Curry return to court following a recent spell on the sidelines.

For the Lakers, it was Austin Reaves who was tasked with guarding arguably the greatest shooter of All-Time, which was something he discussed when speaking to the media during his post-game press conference.

Austin Reaves on his role off the bench, the challenges of guarding Steph Curry and @AntDavis23' 39-point performance. pic.twitter.com/u5vzEPVPT0 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 6, 2023

“He got going. Honestly, I don’t know how he’s in such good shape with not playing for however long he played – never looks like he’s tired, always coming off pin-downs, ball screens. I had a nice block on him, and then I think he come off a pin-down, hit a three,” Reaves said,” I think he got in the paint for a floater or something. I think he had like seven straight. So, If I could give the block away for him not to score, I would have. But, he’s obviously a really good player for obvious reasons, and you just try to make it hard for him.”

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Reaves guarded Curry for a total of three minutes and eight seconds and a total of 15 partial possessions, with Curry scoring 12 points on four-of-six shooting during that period. Only Dennis Schroder guarded Curry more throughout the contest.

Anthony Davis Issues Statement on Dennis Schroder

Following the Lakers’ latest win, Anthony Davis chose to credit Dennis Schroder for his toughness after the veteran guard played through an ankle injury to help his team register an important win and keep the Lakers’ playoff push trending in the right direction.

Anthony Davis on Dennis Schroder playing through injury: "It's a lot of pressure on him right now. He's our primary ball-handler. … He's very tough. He knows what's at stake. He wants to get to the playoffs. He wants to win. … Hats off to him. He's been a huge part for us." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) March 5, 2023

“Anthony Davis on Dennis Schroder playing through injury: “It’s a lot of pressure on him right now. He’s our primary ball-handler. … He’s very tough. He knows what’s at stake. He wants to get to the playoffs. He wants to win. … Hats off to him. He’s been a huge part for us,” Davis said.

Schroder ended the contest having played 33 minutes, scoring 11 points, dishing out 6 assists, and garnering 1 steal and 1 rebound, as he took on the role of the Lakers’ primary ball-handler in the absence of D’Angelo Russell and LeBron James.

Kevin Garnett Believes Anthony Davis Could be Traded

According to NBA legend Kevin Garnett, who was speaking on a March 3 episode of his Ticket & The Truth podcast with Paul Pierce, there is a chance the Lakers could look to part ways with Davis this summer if the team fails to make much noise in the postseason.

Play

Video Video related to austin reaves sounds off on steph curry following lakers win 2023-03-06T09:20:42-05:00

“Bron goes down with his foot. This is the time when the Lakers are sitting back to see the Anthony Davis project. This is featuring AD to see what he can do in these two weeks to maneuver the Lakers. If this doesn’t really move anything…I think they come off the Anthony Davis project and move him this summer,” Garnett said.

Yet, if Davis can sustain the level of performance we saw from him against the Warriors and he can continue to remain healthy for the rest of the season, the front office might find it difficult to move on from a player who is clearly one of the best talents in the NBA when he’s in rhythm.