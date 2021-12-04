Lakers’ Bench Player Warns Clippers ‘Y’all Know Who Run LA’

Things always get heated when the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers face off in their shared home of the Staples Center.

There was a time when these two teams could face each other, and nobody outside of LA would bat an eye, but now, with both teams possessing rosters worthy of championship contention, every contest between these two is must-see-tv.

This season, another layer of competitiveness has been added to the Lakers vs. Clippers rivalry – injuries! We’re yet to know what either LA roster is capable of, as star players are slotted in and out of the roster and almost a week-by-week basis. Yet, we still got treated to an enjoyable spectacle when these two teams faced off on December 3rd, with the Clippers going home with the victory.

Luckily for fans, both teams were close to full strength, with Kawhi Leonard being the only star on the injury list for the contest. Unfortunately, LeBron James’ return to the rotation wasn’t enough to get the Lakers a victory, in large part thanks to a clutch three-pointer from bench guard Luke Kennard.

The loss saw the Lakers fall to 8th in the Western Conference with a .500 record after 24 games, while the Clippers find themselves 6th with a 12-11 record. In fairness, the West is wide open this year, with 4th and 10th only separated by 1.5 games, leaving multiple teams clawing for relevancy and a shot at home-court advantage.

Kendrick Nunn Sounds Off After Defeat

Despite not playing a single minute of NBA basketball this season due to a bone bruise, Kendrick Nunn took issue with an Instagram post from Clippers big-man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Nunn commented that his return to the floor would see the Lakers win their next meeting with their conference rivals in what can be deemed a salty response. “Wait till I get back y’all know who run LA,” Nunn responded.

Nunn’s response received 522 likes and a further 269 comments, with many being of the NSFW variety.

Nunn Is yet to Feature for the Lakers

In the first year of a two-year $10 million deal, Nunn is yet to don the purple and gold of Los Angeles in a competitive game. In what will likely be a bench role this year, the Chicago native would give the Lakers some additional firepower, ball-handling, and playmaking which has been sorely needed at times.

Of course, Nunn also earned himself a reputation as a reliable on-ball defender during his time with Miami, and the Lakers will likely want to add some more defensive help on the perimeter as soon as possible. As of December 4th, the Lakers rank 17th in the NBA for defensive rating, per NBA Stats.

Over his two years in Miami, Nunner averaged 15 points, three assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game, while starting 111 of the 123 games he was available for. However, according to recent reports, Nunn is still “a ways away” from returning to game activity for the Lakers.

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, author Sam Yip noted that Nunn’s contract could be an enticing trade chip for the Lakers should his injury issues continue into the new year.

“Rumors have been flying about the Lakers perhaps trading to bring back certain pieces—especially defensively—to help improve the Lakers. With the team’s assets pretty dire, Nunn’s $5 million contract presents itself as one of the better options for the Lakers if they are to pursue a trade,” Yip wrote.

Regardless of Nunn’s future, one thing’s for sure; the third-year guard is itching to get back on the floor and help the Lakers regain dominance in the battle for Los Angeles.