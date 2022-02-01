Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Could Lose His Job Any Minute Now: Report

The Lakers came into this season with championship aspirations. After dealing a trio of key rotation players of Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Lakers netted superstar Russell Westbrook. The thought was to alleviate the workload on LeBron James, and give James a second ball handler, something he has wanted for a while.

The season is just past the midway mark, and the Lakers find themselves 22-22, sitting seventh in the Western Conference. To say the Lakers are failing this season would be an understatement.

Despite a huge win against the top-rated offensive juggernauts Utah Jazz, the Athletic’s Sam Amick and Bill Oram report that coach Frank Vogel is in serious jeopardy of losing his job.

Treatment of Vogel Over His Lakers’ Tenure

It likely isn’t fair to Vogel, as he was given a one-year lame duck extension this past offseason. It was just two seasons ago, when Vogel guided the Lakers to a championship under the adversity filled pandemic season, which was concluded in the Disneyworld bubble.

Despite making a name for himself as a defensive minded coach, Vogel’s Lakers rank 18th in defensive efficiency, a clear decline from his first two seasons, when they ranked in the top-five.

Outside of questionable lineup decisions, the primary problem this season shouldn’t fall all on Vogel’s shoulders. He was dealt a tough hand when general manager Rob Pelinka put all his chips on the table and it backfired. Much of the Lakers roster surrounds James with older players who have major deficiencies on the defensive end of the court.

The Lakers do not have much assets to help improve their roster now, and it is going to be an uphill battle to climb if they want to make any noise during the postseason. Here’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski today on ESPN’s ‘NBA Today’ talking about the Lakers chances of improving the roster.

If you're a Lakers fan and hope that they'll make some moves, you probably won't like what Woj had to say here: 📽️ "NBA Today"#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/f2smRHgzWZ — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 🗣️ (@_Talkin_NBA) January 18, 2022

As the adage always goes in sports, the coach is always the fall guy whenever teams fail to reach expectations. Remember, Vogel was only the Lakers third choice after the Lakers parted ways with then coach Luke Walton. Monty Williams and Tyronn Lue were two candidates the Lakers wanted before they went ahead and hired Vogel.

Another Report of Players Already Over Coach Vogel

On longtime NBA insider Marc Stein’s Substack, Stein reported that it is largely known around the league that the players in the locker room have lost respect for coach Vogel. Stein wrote, “The notion making the rounds in league coaching circles that Vogel has lost all sway over a roster filled with outsize personalities.”

Much of the Lakers’ roster is littered with players who were once superstars, from Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, to name a few. Much of these kinds of players carry huge egos, and they would have to swallow a lot of pride in order to take on a secondary player role. Add on to the fact, the team is not winning enough games…bad blood can start to carry over amongst teammates.

It’s unfortunate what Vogel has to go through at this point, but this comes with the territory especially in Tinseltown. Stars are never at fault, it’s usually everyone else.