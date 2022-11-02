Lakers Darvin Ham Sounds Off on Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers might be 1-5 to start their new season, but that hasn’t stopped Darvin Ham from rallying behind his players in an attempt to improve morale and create a winning atmosphere.

During a November 1 post-practice media availability Ham continued to talk up his players to the press and saved some time to give Anthony Davis his flowers for his approach to the new season and performances both in practice and during games.

"[Davis] has been nothing short of monstrous." – Coach Darvin Ham on how impactful Anthony Davis has been so far.

“He wants to dispel that myth that he’s never available. He’s had some unfortunate injuries over the last couple of years, but I can tell you right now, he’s been nothing short of monstrous since I’ve shown up. Everything we’ve thrown at him, he’s embraced it…He’s determined to be there for us this year. Highly competitive. Dealing with a lot of back pain, but he’s not in a space where he can injure himself, the injury is what it is, we’ve just gotta manage it and make sure we keep him as fresh as possible,” Ham said.

In his first five games this season, Davis has been borderline unstoppable, averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, two assists, 2.4 steals, and two blocks per game while shooting 58% from two-point range.

If Davis can remain healthy and committed, then there’s no reason why he can’t remind everyone of why he was once viewed as a generational talent and the rightful heir to LeBron James once he retires or moves on from the Lakers organization.

Davis Plays Down Injury Concerns

During the Lakers’ 99-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on October 26, Davis could be seen grimacing after going up for a contested rebound and was clearly feeling some soreness in his lower back.

However, when speaking to the media following the game, the Chicago native was quick to ease concerns over his long-term health, noting that he feels that the pain and soreness are manageable and shouldn’t limit his ability to compete throughout the season.

Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Denver Nuggets 110-99 Anthony Davis Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers lose to Denver Nuggets 110-99 2022-10-27T05:26:23Z

“It feels good. I got hit in the back and it irritated it again. But I’ll be fine…I just have to keep it loose. I’m going to get irritated but when I’m on the floor, I’m trying to focus on playing — not worrying about it,” Davis said.

In fairness, Davis did miss the Lakers’ next game, a 102-111 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, but quickly returned to the rotation on October 30 to help Los Angeles register their first win of the season and gain some revenge against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

LeBron James Urges Davis to Take Care of His Body

On October 28, following the Lakers’ loss to the Timberwolves, LeBron James addressed the media in a post-game press conference and took some time to urge Anthony Davis to continue making decisions that are best for his body and his recovery.

“He has to do what’s best for his body. Do what’s best for his body and his mind. When his mind is gone then everything else will fall to the wayside. So he has to trust himself. Yes he wants to play every game, and yes he wants to be out there for our team, but he’s had a lot of bumps and bruises over the last few years so he has to trust himself, trust the staff and not put his body in harm’s way,” LeBron said.

Obviously, LeBron is well aware of Davis’ impact and how a healthy version of the superstar big man is the team’s best chance of returning to the post-season and making some serious noise, so it makes sense that he would encourage the 29-year-old to take his recovery and maintenance as seriously as possible.

The Lakers will be back in action on November 2, when they face off against the New Orleans Pelicans in the search of their second straight victory.