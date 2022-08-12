Lakers LeBron James Drops Emotional Message After Watching Sons Play

LeBron James has always been open when discussing his future plans in the NBA, regardless of how his current contract situation with the Los Angeles Lakers plays out.

It’s a widely known fact that LeBron wants to play alongside his oldest son, Bronny James, before retiring, regardless of what team Bronny eventually ends up playing for. Right now, Bronny is drawing interest from some major college programs, including Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina – according to 24/7 sports, who track which teams are interested in high school prospects.

However, while LeBron waits on Bronny to eventually make it to the NBA, the superstar forward recently got to live out another one of his parental dreams, as both Bronny and Bryce James took to the court together for the first time in a competitive situation.

Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2022

Both of the James brothers were playing in the EYBL for team SFG or ‘Strive for Greatness’, with Bryce impressing throughout the contest, especially with his three-point shot from the corners.

While LeBron won’t be in the NBA for Bryce’s rookie season, it would appear he is willing to do whatever it takes to have his final season in the league alongside Bronny – meaning it’s worth keeping an eye on his development once he enters the college ranks.

LeBron Likely to Re-Sing With Lakers

While LeBron waits for Bronny to enter the league, his focus is likely to remain on winning another championship and cementing his legacy before finally calling time on an illustrious career. Right now, LeBron is entering the final year of his current contract and could become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

However, according to an August 5 report by ESPN’S Dave McMenamin, LeBron is highly likely to sign a contract extension before the season gets underway.

Dave McMenamin joins Malika Andrews on NBA Today to discuss the latest negotiations between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on an extension.

“All signs point toward both sides looking to extend their partnership together. It’s already led to one championship in 2020. It’s also led to two playoffs appearances where they didn’t make it, but overall, I think both sides recognize that they can help one another get to their mutual goal, which is to compete at a high level and stay relevant as both one of the best players in the NBA and one of the most marquee franchises in the NBA,” McMenamin said.

That should be good news for Lakers fans, as they look for their team to put a disappointing 2021-22 season behind them and get back into the playoffs at the first time of asking.

LeBron and Pelinka Discuss Strategies

When you have a player of LeBron’s stature and caliber within your roster, the smart thing to do is make them feel included with the direction of the team, and ideas on how to rebuild its roster.

As reported by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, that’s precisely what Rob Pelinka did in a recent meeting with LeBron and his agent Rich Paul.

Yahoo Sources: Inside LeBron James' meeting with Lakers front office: Darvin Ham's offensive plan, Rob Pelinka's roster patience. https://t.co/1LMPYeTVoZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 10, 2022

“James and his agent Rich Paul — CEO of Klutch Sports — met with Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham last week. The 37-year-old is approaching his 20th season in the league. He is due for a two-year, $97.1 million extension.

And while contract dialogue was broached, the majority of the hour-long meeting was about expressing concerns, and hearing out strategies and opinions to assure there wouldn’t be a repeat of last season’s epic failure, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes reported on August 10.

There’s no telling how long LeBron will remain with the Lakers – as his future is probably tied to wherever Bronny ends up getting drafted, but for while LeBron is in Los Angeles, it makes perfect sense to make him feel as comfortable and involved as possible.