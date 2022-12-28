LeBron James Sounds Off on Russell Westbrook Following Lakers Win

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double helped the Los Angeles Lakers overcome the Orlando Magic on December 27.

After ending the contest with a statline of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists on 54.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from deep, Westbrook drew some high praise from fellow superstar LeBron James.

Play

LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 LeBron James Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 2022-12-28T03:19:04Z

“Russ has always done that in his career – he’s always rebounded outside of his size and length. It was very key for us to get stops, clean the glass and not allow offensive rebounds…I know when I’m out on the floor with him, I just need to run. When he gets the rebound and he gets on the break, I have to run with him. He sees pretty much everything that’s going on on the floor, so just run and make yourself available,” LeBron said.

Westbrook has now played 28 games as the Lakers’ sixth man and has seen his stock rise significantly during that time as the former MVP has averaged 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field and 30.8% from deep since accepting his new role.

Darvin Ham Heaps Praise Onto Russell Westbrook

Following Westbrook’s exploits off the Lakers bench, head coach Darvin Ham praised the aging guard’s contribution, noting how he’s providing Los Angeles with a balanced rotation.

Play

Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 Darvin Ham Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 2022-12-28T02:40:27Z

“It’s not so much: Can he start? Or are his starting days over? It’s not about that. It’s about him being able to bring a counter punch, a new extra wave off the bench. … I know it’s been hard at times, but kudos to him for doing everything that was asked of him in that role,” Ham said.

Westbrook, 34, is currently in the final year of his $206 million contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season, meaning unless the Lakers decide to trade him before the February trade deadline, they will risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2023.

Russell Westbrook Remains Confident In His Abilities

Shortly after Westbrook made history by tieing Detlef Schrempf for the most off-the-bench triple-doubles in NBA history, the veteran guard discussed his role and ability with the media, noting how he’s capable of doing anything asked of him on a basketball court.

Play

Russell Westbrook Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 Russell Westbrook Postgame Interview | Los Angeles Lakers blowout Orlando Magic 129-110 2022-12-28T03:11:12Z

“I’m a hooper. I can do anything, anytime, anywhere. Whatever’s asked of me is what I’ll do and I’ll continue doing that until further notice,” Westbrook said.

With Anthony Davis ruled out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his right foot, the Lakers will need Westbrook to continue playing at his current level, as his ability to rip-and-run, turning defense into offense, is going to be a focal point of how Los Angeles look to limit the impact of non-LeBron minutes.

However, given how well Westbrook has been playing since moving to the bench, it’s highly unlikely he will see himself inserted back into the starting lineup, regardless of Davis’ injury.

The Lakers will now be hopping that a victory over Orlando will put them in a better position to face the Miami Heat, who they match up against on December 28, in what will be the second night of a back-to-back for the purple and gold.