Magic Johnson Joins Forces With Lakers Rival to Strike $6 Billion Deal: Report

He might not be donning a Los Angeles Lakers jersey these days, but Magic Johnson just keeps winning.

According to a report by TMZ, the Lakers legend has teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris to complete a $6.05 billion deal to acquire the Washington Commanders.

Johnson has been steadily adding to his portfolio of sports teams in recent years, with the former point guard also owning stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, and LAFC soccer teams. Interestingly, the Commanders will be the first non-LA-based team that Johnson will now have an ownership stake in.

Dan Snyder has agreed to sell the Washington Commanders for $6 billion to a group led by 76ers managing partner Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson, per @Sportico It would be the highest price ever paid for a sports team. pic.twitter.com/xJDlSKSQyW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2023

“It’s the Magic Hour in the DMV — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has reportedly agreed to sell his team to Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Sixers owner Josh Harris … and the final price tag is a whopping $6 billion!! The two sides reached an agreement on Thursday … with Sportico reporting Harris and Johnson’s group, which also includes billionaire Mitchell Rales, was able to seal the deal,” TMZ reported.

Given his vast amount of business interests, it remains to be seen how involved Johnson will be with the day-to-day running of the franchise.

Magic Johnson Puts Lakers Reserves on Alert

On April 12, Magic Johnson took to Twitter to give his thoughts on how the Los Angeles Lakers could defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round playoff matchup, noting how some of the team’s rotation players would need to step up.

If the @Lakers are going to beat the Memphis Grizzlier they have to control the pace and the role players like Reaves, Schröder, D Lo, Beasley, Hachimura, and Troy Brown Jr. have to play great to help AD and LeBron. I’d also like to see Lonnie Walker play in the Memphis series. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 12, 2023

“If the @Lakers are going to beat the Memphis Grizzlies, they have to control the pace and the role players like Reaves, Schröder, D Lo, Beasley, Hachimura, and Troy Brown Jr. have to play great to help AD and LeBron. I’d also like to see Lonnie Walker play in the Memphis series,” Johnson Tweeted.

Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell will certainly play a significant part in the Lakers’ chances of progressing further in the playoffs. However, the jury remains out on Lonnie Walker IV , as the veteran guard has struggled to nail down a regular rotation spot, sitting 9 of the Lakers’ last 15 games of the season.

Lakers Make Final Call on Jarred Vanderbilt

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers at the February 9 trade deadline, Jarred Vanderbilt has become an integral member of the Lakers’ rotation and has helped their defense improve by leaps and bounds.

Vanderbilt’s contract has a team option built in for the final year of his deal, worth $4.7 million, which according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the team intends to exercise, with a view to keeping him around long-term.

The Lakers are planning to pick up Jarred Vanderbilt’s $4.7M team option next season. LA VANDO IS HERE TO STAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M3rlVv091D — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 14, 2023

“Vanderbilt has a $4.7 million team option for next season, one the Lakers plan on exercising. He’s hopeful he can put down roots in Los Angeles as part of what he deems a “high-caliber organization,” Buha reported.

In 26 regular-season games for the Purple and Gold, Vanderbilt has averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 59.8% from two-point range and 30.3% from deep.

The Lakers will begin their series against the Grizzlies on Sunday, April 16, in what they hope will be the first game of a deep postseason run toward a championship.