Lakers’ Anthony Davis Fires Disrespectful Shot at Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers had a 2-1 lead over the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. It looked like they were on their way to winning the series in five games and advancing to the second round.

However, Anthony Davis got hurt in Game 4 and the series completely changed. The Suns won Games 4, 5 and 6, eliminating the Lakers and handing LeBron James the first first-round exit of his legendary career.

Davis, who is currently out due to a right foot injury, met with reporters on March 13 to give an update on his ailment and he took a shot at the Suns by saying that the Lakers would have beaten them in the 2021 playoffs if he didn’t get hurt in Game 4.

“It was. I think we know that. I think they know that,” Davis said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “I just feel like they just got away with one.”

Davis tried to play in Game 6 against the Suns, but he was only able to stay on the floor for five minutes before his groin injury flared up. The Chicago native scored 34 points in Games 2 and 3, dominating the Suns’ interior defense. Unfortunately, Davis wasn’t able to stay healthy, which has been the story of his career.

Davis Has Always Been Prone to Injuries

Davis is one of the best players in NBA history. He has career averages of 23.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks and was named to the 75th Anniversary Team. No one has ever questioned his talent.

However, Davis has been prone to injuries since entering the league in 2012. He’s never played in all 82 games and may only appear in 37 games this season for the Lakers, who are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Davis can’t say for sure whether he will return to the court this season, but he is hopeful the mid-foot sprain in his right foot will heal in time for a comeback.

“I’m very optimistic about it,” Davis said, via McMenamin. “I’m trying to get back on the court as soon as possible. As far as a number or something, I would love to say 100 but with only a certain amount of games yet, not 100 percent sure.”

Davis missed 17 games earlier in the season because of a sprained MCL in his left knee. He played in just 10 games after coming back from the knee injury before suffering the foot injury.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘Not again,'” Davis said, via McMenamin. “I just got off of [being sidelined] four-to-six [weeks]. Now I got another four-to-six. So that’s where the anger came from. … It was a little bit of relief that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been, but more so anger of, ‘Here we go again.'”

While Davis has been out, LeBron has been putting up incredible numbers in his 19th campaign. Davis, who is supposed to carry the load offensively for the Lakers since he’s younger than LeBron, knows he has a “short window” to win with the King.

Davis on LeBron: ‘We Don’t Know How Long He Has Left’

LeBron becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. Davis said seeing LBJ’s dominance while he’s been out has been a reminder of the precarious opportunity they share with the Lakers.

“Very short window,” Davis said, via McMenamin. “We don’t know how long he has left in this league. Phenomenal player, future Hall of Famer, and to be able to play alongside him, you want to take advantage of it. We did the first year. Last year we both were banged up, and then this year, it’s [injuries] again but more so me. So every day it’s closing. That’s another frustrating part. A lot of guys don’t get to play with talent like that. I have the opportunity to do so. … I want to take advantage of that time. He has another year left with the Lakers … and then who knows? I don’t know what he’s going to do. So we got this year and next year to try to take advantage of that and get another ring out of it.”

Barring a miracle, the Lakers won’t win the championship this season. They will have to retool the roster in the summer and get more shooters around LeBron and Davis.