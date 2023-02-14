Anthony Davis Issues Cryptic Reaction to Hate from Lakers Fans

Anthony Davis had a rather cryptic reaction to the hate he received from Los Angeles Lakers fans.

The All-Star big man deactivated his Instagram account after the Lakers lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anthony Davis deleted his IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/Lici0Ts13N — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 14, 2023

The Lakers got blown out by the Blazers on February 13, losing by a final score of 127-115. Davis finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds while shooting 8-of-18 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. The one-time champion had a plus-minus of -10.

Despite putting up a double-double against the Blazers, Davis was destroyed by Lakers fans on social media since the purple and gold lost a game they needed to win.

Lakers Fans Aren’t Happy With Anthony Davis

Davis is averaging 17.0 points and 15.0 rebounds while shooting just 41.2% from the floor over his last four games. The Lakers are 1-3 during that stretch.

Anthony Davis Since Russell Westbrook Got Traded: pic.twitter.com/cgC8K6Bmkb — RPS⛈ (@RussPlzWin) February 14, 2023

Don't be fooled by @AntDavis23 20 boards last night…..Portland didn't have a center so of course you do that……can we get the same energy when you SUPPOSED to be big?? — Mac (@sloppyonionring) February 14, 2023

Trade Anthony Davis. Dude is done. — Universal 💫🇿🇦 (@Theo_Cliche) February 14, 2023

Anthony Davis couldn’t score 20 points on Drew Eubanks & Trendon Watford LMAO. I refuse to believe y’all enjoy watching him hoop. https://t.co/16zhThqKGc pic.twitter.com/upKO1EjLKK — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) February 14, 2023

Anthony Davis is on a basketball court where literally nobody on the other team is capable of guarding him, even with help, and he has 15 points on 16 shots. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) February 14, 2023

Davis is averaging 25.9 points and 12.4 rebounds on the season. However, the Chicago native has scored under 20 points in three of his past four games.

“Lakers fans have been watching Davis’ movements like a hawk, especially since his seemingly odd reaction to James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list,” Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway wrote on February 14. “The big man later explained he was just angry the Lakers were losing a winnable game to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it’s nevertheless been a struggle for Davis of late. Davis began the season with a seeming return to superstar form, eschewing the perimeter in favor of dominating near the basket. When Davis went down with the foot injury that cost him a month of action, he was playing like the superstar the Lakers hoped would be able to take over the mantle from James following LeBron’s eventual retirement. The version of Davis who has shown up since returning from injury has been a combination of timid and far less efficient as a scorer. The Lakers are in the midst of a fight just to make the play-in tournament, so they can ill afford Davis playing at anything less than 100 percent.”

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025. Davis has the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group) as LeBron James.

Anthony Davis Wants to Stay With the Lakers

Despite deactivating his Instagram, Davis reportedly wants to stay with the Lakers. AD and James have a very close relationship.

“I have not heard Anthony Davis’ name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on February 10. “I don’t think AD’s time with the Lakers is coming to a close any time soon.”

The Lakers are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. They have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs after missing it last season. Los Angeles hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on February 15 at Crypto.com Arena.