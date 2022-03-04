Clippers’ Tyronn Lue Reveals His Audacious ‘Guarantee’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Clippers destroyed the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 132-111 on March 3 to sweep the season series 4-0. The Lakers trailed by as many as 30 points in the third quarter after trailing by only three at halftime.

The Clippers outscored the Lakers 40-18 in the third quarter. Reggie Jackson went off for 36 points while shooting 14-of-30 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. LAC is now 34-31 on the season, while LAL dropped to 27-35.

“We came out on a mission,” Jackson said, via the Associated Press and ESPN. “We wanted to close out. We’re still a hungry team. … We feel like we’re writing our own story. We know what the narrative is with our guys out. We’re trying to do something special with this group. It’s about this team, to write our own story.”

Tyronn Lue hasn’t lost to the Lakers since becoming the Clippers’ head coach in 2020. The 44-year-old, who won the 2016 championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James, has been impressed with Jackson’s play all season.

“He loves the moment,” Lue said about Jackson, via the Associated Press and ESPN. “He’s a big-time player. Sometimes we go back and forth, but he’s held us together all year. … It was a struggle when we first lost PG (Paul George) because the offense is built around PG and Kawhi (Leonard) for the most part, but once we got a set rotation and understood how we had to play, these guys have bought into it, and it starts with our veterans. That’s the kind of team and the kind of culture we’ve built around here.”

Lue speaking highly of Jackson and his team during his postgame media session wasn’t a surprise. However, his comments about LeBron and the Lakers were.

Lue Still Believes in Lakers

Lue told reporters he still believes the Lakers are a team that few will want to face in the playoffs. It was an eye-catching statement since the purple and gold are in ninth place in the Western Conference and have the 22nd-ranked net rating in the league.

“I think they have the most starting lineups in the NBA,” Lue said, via ESPN. “Just figuring out how they want to play, small or big, AD (Anthony Davis) is back, AD is out, Bron was out. So it is just tough. But when they get to the playoffs [or] the play-in game, I guarantee you that you don’t want to see that 8 seed, or whatever seed they are going to play in. They are a really good team. They just have to figure out how they want to play, but they also got to figure out their health situation. That is what has been really hurting them all season.”

The Lakers are headed for the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season. However, it’s worth mentioning they are two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament altogether.

The New Orleans Pelicans (10th seed) are one game back of Los Angeles, while the Portland Trail Blazers (11th seed) are two games back. The Lakers need to be the seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th seed to be in the play-in tournament.

It looked like the Lakers quit in the third quarter of the Clippers game. They had more turnovers (4) than 3-point field goals (2) and shot 33.3% from the floor. Meanwhile, LAC shot 63.6% overall and made five 3-pointers.

The Lakers’ body language has looked awful lately. However, Frank Vogel doesn’t believe his players have packed it in.

Vogel: ‘There’s No Quit in Us’

Vogel said he and his staff are trying to figure out ways to get the season turned around. Time is running out on the Lakers, but Vogel isn’t giving up yet.

“No stone unturned in terms of trying to find solutions to get this right,” Vogel said, via ESPN. “But it hasn’t taken shape. There’s no quit in us. We will continue to persist. We’re trying to adjust and shift and find ways to win with Anthony out. We haven’t found that yet. But it’s not something that we can’t do. We just haven’t found it yet.”

The Lakers are back in action on March 5 when they host the Golden State Warriors, who are 2-0 versus the LakeShow this season.