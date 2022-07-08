Lakers Coach Darvin Ham Goes Off About LeBron James

New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke with Marc J. Spears of Andscape on July 7 and the 48-year-old had a lot to say about LeBron James.

Ham, who won the 2004 championship with the Detroit Pistons as a player and the 2021 title with the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach, has nothing but respect for James.

“One of one,” Ham told Spears about James. “None like him before him, none after him. Rare. Rare commodity. Exclusive. Never seen anything like him. I’m so happy and thankful he’s doing what he’s doing. He’s showing these kids how to really get it done, man, in such a classy way and such a real way. The kids from Akron, Ohio. I’m a Midwest kid, Saginaw, Michigan. I resonate with that. It might be different states, but a lot of that s— is all the same. So, him being an Akron kid and me being from Saginaw, I totally resonate with him, and to see his ascension, how he’s handled all of that pressure and expectations and has delivered on and off the floor, he’s a one of one.”

Ham will be the fourth former player to coach James. LeBron has played for Paul Silas, Tyronn Lue and Luke Walton during his storied career, winning the 2016 championship with Lue on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Ham Reveals How He’ll Get on Same Page with James

Ham revealed to Spears how he plans to get on the same page with James, who is eligible for a two-year, $97 million extension on August 4. The four-time MVP will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 if he plays out his current contract.

“We just make it about the principles,” Ham told Spears. “How are we going to help each other? We’re going to keep it simple. We’re going to hold each other accountable. Three words, I told them. I said they’re going to hear it until they’re blue in the face. Competitiveness, togetherness and accountability. That’s for all of us. Competitiveness, togetherness and accountability. That’s how we’re going to be on the same page.”

James, a four-time Finals MVP, will turn 38 in December. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, showing zero signs of slowing down. However, the future Hall of Famer played in only 56 games due to injuries and one suspension. James, the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams, has played in 223 out of a possible 307 regular-season games since signing with the Lakers in 2018.

James Is Ready for Next Season

The Lakers missed the playoffs last season despite James putting up spectacular numbers. The All-Star small forward, who is two championships and two Finals MVPs away from tying Michael Jordan, can’t wait for the 2022-23 campaign to start.

On June 13, James posted a picture of himself yelling and flexing on his Instagram story with the caption, “Yeah I know I’m a lunatic to the grind!” The Lakers superstar also published a second story on a black screen with the caption, “MAN I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FALL! SO READY TO GET BACK OUT THERE! SO MOTIVATED.”

James is the only player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists and reach at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. With the help of Ham, the King will look to win his fifth championship next season.