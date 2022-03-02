LeBron James Reveals Real Reason He Got into It with Lakers Fan

February 27 was a rough night for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only did the purple and gold get blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans at home by 28 points, but the players also got booed by Lakers fans at Crypto.com Arena.

A video circulated on social media of LeBron, Russell Westbrook and Trevor Ariza getting into it with fans during the Pelicans contest. It’s been that type of dysfunctional season for the Lakers, who are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Los Angeles played better on March 1 against the Dallas Mavericks and had a lead going into the fourth quarter. However, the LakeShow lost by a final score of 109-104, their 10th defeat in the past 13 games. LeBron and Co. are now two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament altogether.

During his postgame media session with reporters following the Mavericks game, LeBron was asked about the back-and-forth he had with a fan in the Pelicans game. The four-time MVP said he has no issues when fans boo or talk trash. However, the fan he got into it with in the Pelicans game was saying some foolish things.

LeBron: Heckler Was Telling Me How to Play Basketball

LeBron talked back to the heckler in the Pelicans game because the fan was trying to tell him how to play basketball. The King will never let a fan do that since he’s one of the best players in NBA history.

“The guy was literally trying to tell me how to play basketball, “LeBron said. “So that’s why you got the response you seen me respond to. That’s all that was. Can’t tell me how to play basketball. Not him. Not that guy (laughs). So that was my response.”

LeBron is averaging 28.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists on the season. He’s doing all he can to help the Lakers win games. However, with Anthony Davis hurt again and Russell Westbrook continuing to struggle, LBJ’s efforts haven’t been enough to keep Los Angeles afloat.

LeBron, though, insists he won’t give up on the season.

LeBron: ‘We Still Have Games to Play’

LeBron has been dealing with a left knee injury since January. He sat out five games from late January through early February and some people believe he should sit out the rest of the season.

However, the four-time Finals MVP has no plans to shut his season down.

“We still have games to play,” LeBron said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we got to come in here and win ballgames, and we got to play better. But as long as we’ve got more games to play, we should have a chance. So, that’s my confidence. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow is a new day, and I’m going to be prepared and ready for the Clippers on Thursday. That’s just — that’s my mindset. That’s just who I am.”

LeBron and the Lakers are back in action on March 3 versus the Los Angeles Clippers, who have won six straight games against the purple and gold. LAL lost to LAC in the first game out of the All-Star break by three points.