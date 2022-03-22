Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Surprising Message to Kevin Love After Poster Dunk

LeBron James’ return to Cleveland was a massive success. Not only did the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, but LeBron went off for 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

There was one play, though, LeBron wishes he could take back. In the first half, the Lakers superstar dunked over his former teammate and good friend, Cavaliers big man Kevin Love.

“To be completely honest, I hated that it had to be him,” LeBron said during his postgame media session. “He’s my guy. That’s my brother. And I hope I’m still invited to [Love’s] wedding. That’s not even in my all-time dunks so I’ll take it out. I didn’t mean it. K-Love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we still win the game by nine.”

LeBron and Love were teammates on the Cavaliers for four seasons. They played in four NBA Finals and won the 2016 championship over the Golden State Warriors. Love playfully tackled LeBron before the third quarter started as his way of getting back at LBJ for the poster dunk. The two All-Stars also shared a funny exchange on Twitter after the game.

LeBron, Love Had Fun on Twitter

After the Lakers beat the Cavaliers, Love took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m not f*cking with my guy @KingJames for at least the next 48hrs!!!!”

LeBron quote-tweeted Love’s tweet and said, “Forgive me!”

The Lakers have been a walking disaster this season. They are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings after having the second-best odds to win the title in the preseason. Wins have been hard to come by for the purple and gold, which is why LeBron was in a good mood after beating his hometown team.

“I’m literally having the time of my life right now,” LeBron said after the Cavaliers game. “The game’s such a beautiful thing. I’m going to play with a lot of passion, a lot of energy, give my teammates what they deserve, what they need, and like I said for the rest of the season, hopefully, I can stay somewhat injury-free. Obviously, I’m dealing with a few injuries right now, but I’m working through it and we’re working through it and that’s all that matters. We leave everything on the floor and control what you can control and what you can’t you don’t worry about.”

There’s been so much negativity surrounding the Lakers this season since the team hasn’t lived up to expectations. However, LeBron doesn’t pay attention to the outside noise, which allows him to stay focused on the task at hand.

LeBron: ‘I Couldn’t Care Less What the Narrative About Our Team Is’

LeBron is active on social media, but he doesn’t read or listen to what the critics say about the Lakers.

“I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is,” LeBron said after the Lakers got their 31st win. “At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much. … None of that stuff matters to me. I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.”

The Lakers have 10 games left in the regular season, with six of them coming on the road. LeBron is not only trying to keep his team in the play-in tournament, but he’s also looking to win his second scoring title. The King is averaging 30.0 points and leads Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid by 0.2 points.