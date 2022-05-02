Former Lakers Big Man Sends Viral Message to LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James received a powerful message from a former Lakers big man on May 1.

While reminiscing about a SportsCenter special from his high school days at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, James tweeted, “Wow it’s been awhile since I’ve seen that footage. Weight of the world on the shoulders on #ThekidfromAKRON.”

Tyson Chandler, who played with James on the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, sent an emphatic reply to James’ tweet and it went viral since it was so potent.

“Don’t know how you shouldered that pressure & surpassed unimaginable expectations but you did & still goin,” Chandler wrote on Twitter. “If they can’t respect that they whole perspective is Wack.”

James has been in the public spotlight since he was in high school. Pundits were calling him the next Michael Jordan when he was only 17 years old and King James did an interview with Bob Costas in 2003 where the veteran sports reporter told James he’d be considered a bust if he didn’t make the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame one day.

The expectations placed on James’ shoulders as a teenager were enormous. However, he’s somehow exceeded them.

James Has Had an Incredible Career

James has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 1,366 games with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Lakers. He’s a four-time regular-season MVP, four-time champion and four-time Finals MVP.

An 18-time All-Star, James is second in NBA history in points, seventh in assists, fifth in triple-doubles, second in player efficiency rating, 11th in 3-point field goals, 11th in steals and fifth in points per game. The King is the only player in NBA history to rank top-10 in points and assists and he’s projected to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer next season.

After winning his fourth Finals MVP in 2020 with the Lakers, James became the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams. The Akron Hammer is fourth in Finals history in games played, second in field goals, second in 3-point field goals, second in assists, second in steals, sixth in blocks, second in points and sixth in points per game.

James has made 17 All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive teams. He’s accomplished everything an NBA superstar can hope for and the Akron native will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer one day.

However, LBJ is still motivated to win more championships with the Lakers despite already having four rings.

James Wants to Win More Titles

James told reporters that he remains committed to making a late push in his career to add another championship to his résumé during his exit interview on April 11. The Chosen One is two championships and two Finals MVPs away from tying Jordan, who was his childhood idol.

“I came here to win a championship and I want to win more,” James said. “So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that, but I want to do it again.”

James will turn 38 next season. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season for the Lakers, who missed the playoffs.