Magic Johnson Calls Out Lakers With Strong 17-Word Tweet

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson called out the Los Angeles Lakers with a strong 17-word tweet on April 20.

The Lakers legend tweeted, “The Laker players were soft, soft, and SOFT in Game 2! That cannot be the case in Game 3!”

The Laker players were soft, soft, and SOFT in Game 2! That cannot be the case in Game 3! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2023

The Lakers lost Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies by a final score of 103-93. Memphis won despite playing without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who hurt his right hand in Game 1. The best-of-seven series is now tied at 1-1.

Johnson, who won five championships with the Lakers, ripped the purple and gold after the Game 2 loss on April 19. The NBA legend tweeted, “The Lakers have no one to blame but themselves. They didn’t come ready to play, that’s why they lost 101-93 to an undermanned Memphis team.”

The Lakers have no one to blame but themselves. They didn’t come ready to play, that’s why they lost 101-93 to an undermanned Memphis team. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2023

Games 3 and 4 of this series are in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers have to win both games to keep home-court advantage. It’s unknown if Morant will play, but the Grizzlies still have enough firepower to win without their best player.

“They have proven in the last two years that they play really good basketball with or without him,” Lakers guard Austin Reaves said after Game 2. “So we knew it was going to be a challenge. They were desperate and they played harder than us.”

The Lakers Need Anthony Davis to Play Better

Lakers star Anthony Davis struggled mightily in Game 2 after playing well in the Game 1 win. The Chicago native shot 4-of-14 from the floor and got blocked several times in the paint in Game 2.

“Obviously, I can be better,” Davis said after Game 2. “Can’t have a night like I had tonight and expect us to win. “I like all the shots I took. I just missed them. A lot of shots close to the rim I normally make, go in. Flush it and get ready for [Saturday].”

Davis is averaging 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.0 blocks while shooting 45.2% from the field versus the Grizzlies. The eight-time All-Star’s scoring numbers are down from the regular season, where AD averaged 25.9 points in 56 appearances. The Lakers need their All-NBA big man to have a huge Game 3 at home.

LeBron James Is Excited for Game 3

LeBron James, who is looking to win his fifth championship and second with the Lakers, told reporters after the Game 2 loss that he’s excited for Game 3.

“I believe this is our first game at the house [with a full crowd], huh? Ain’t it?” James said. “First time. So I’m excited for that.”

Game 3 will be the first full-capacity Lakers playoff game in Los Angeles since James signed with the LakeShow in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent. Attendance was limited in 2021 because of COVID-19. The Lakers’ 2020 title run was played at the Walt Disney World bubble in Orlando and the team missed the postseason in 2019 and 2022.

James, 38, is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists against the Grizzlies. However, the four-time MVP and four-time Finals MVP is shooting only 25.0% from beyond the arc. The good news is that James is shooting 51.3% from the field, so if “The King” can find his outside stroke in Game 3, the Lakers’ offense could get more dynamic.