4-Time Champion & Hall of Famer Wants $100 Million to Coach Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers need a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel and one of the best players in franchise history is willing to take the job for $100 million.

Shaquille O’Neal, who won three championships with the Lakers, said if the purple and gold offer him a four-year, $100 million deal, he’ll leave his TNT job to coach LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“If the Lakers offered me $25 million a year for four years, I’ll coach the Lakers,” O’Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq. “I need a four-year contract. I’ll coach ’em right now.”

On April 17, rapper Master P told TMZ he wants to coach the Lakers and hire O’Neal as one of his assistants: “Bring me in. I can help get us some Ws, championships. … At least give me a shot. I’ll bring some hell of assistant coaches with me. Shaq, John Lucas. I don’t know if Shaq wants to do that, but if he do, we can take over. I can’t see another team like that.”

O’Neal played with LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009-10. The Hall of Famer was critical of this year’s Lakers squad since the team went 33-49 and missed the playoffs despite having LeBron, Davis and Russell Westbrook.

O’Neal: LeBron & Davis Should Be Only Players Back from This Year’s Team

O’Neal told Joe Musso of CBS Sports in April that the Lakers should only bring back LeBron and Davis from this year’s team. The Diesel urged the LakeShow to get younger and more athletic.

“We gotta get rid of expiring contracts, we gotta get rid of the projects that didn’t work and we gotta try to get younger and more athletic around LeBron,” O’Neal said. “Because paper wise, when everybody did the deals it was like, ‘Ooh Westbrook, ooh this (and) that.’ But age is a factor. AD was hurt all year. I think he played last night, but gotta keep him healthy. So you still keep LeBron and AD and you prolly gotta make moves for everybody else.”

LeBron, Davis, Westbrook, Talen-Horton Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves are the only Lakers players under contract for next season. Westbrook has a player option worth $47,063,478 and he’s expected to pick it up since he won’t get that type of money on the market after struggling in 2021-22.

However, as O’Neal said, the Lakers need to — and probably will — part ways with Westbrook.

Next Lakers Coach Can’t Have Westbrook

Westbrook proved to be a poor fit next to LeBron and Davis since he can’t shoot jumpers and turns the ball over frequently. The one-time MVP shot 29.8% from beyond the arc and committed 295 turnovers in 78 games.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers’ search for Vogel’s replacement is expected to be expansive and lengthy. Whoever takes the LA job can’t have Westbrook as his starting point guard since the All-Star isn’t a winning player at this stage of his career. Westbrook had a plus-minus of –211 this season and he went on a tirade during his exit interview where he bashed the Lakers organization.

“When I first got here, unfortunately, people create narratives of who I am and what I do and what I believe in that just aren’t true,” Westbrook said. “I’m always having to prove myself again year after year after year, which to me is really unfair. There’s no reason for me to have to do that. So when I first got in here, I just felt that I never was given a fair chance just to be who I needed to be to help this team.”