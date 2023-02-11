Anthony Davis Issues Statement After Video Sparks Rumors of Lakers Departure

The Los Angeles Lakers got to witness history this year when LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 7. However, a video quickly surfaced that caused many Lakers fans to question James’ teammate, Anthony Davis.

Davis was sitting on the bench when James broke the record, and many began wondering why he wasn’t excited for his teammate’s incredible accomplishment. Some even thought he might want to leave LA. However, Davis addressed those rumors on February 10.

“Come on, now,” Davis said via Bleacher Report, cracking a smile. “Y’all know me and Bron’s relationship.”

When pressed for an answer, Davis finally gave an explanation.

“It’s nothing,” Davis said. “[I was] upset about the game. I mean, you lose an Oklahoma City Thunder game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that had to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else outside looking in, that’s their opinion. I was pissed off that we were losing the game.”

“I was pissed off that we were losing. … It’s nothing that had to do with LeBron.” AD explained his reaction to LeBron’s record-breaking shot (via @jovanbuha, @mambatwo4) pic.twitter.com/YAcfViMthL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2023

The Lakers ended up losing the game to the Thunder by a score of 133-130. James led the way for LA, dropping 38 points, but Davis only managed to pour in 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field.

Meanwhile, the Thunder employed some heavy hitters against the Lakers. Shai Gilegous-Alexander put up an impressive 30 points to go along with two boards and eight assists. In addition, rookie Jalen Williams dropped 25 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and six steals. Rookie Jaylin Williams also had 14 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

LA followed up that loss with another defeat against the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee defeated the Lakers by a score of 115-106 on February 9.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on Russell Westbrook Trade

In addition to addressing the rumors that he might want to leave the Lakers, Davis also spoke about the team’s recent trade that ditched Russell Westbrook. After the trade, Davis said that he talked to Westbrook constantly and that the point guard is in a good place mentally.

“I mean, I think like he said before, it’s a business,” Davis said via Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group. “I was kind of in that situation in New Orleans. Fans and the organization, everything. I just tried to talk to him. We had a conversation today. I’m not sharing what we talked about, but I feel like he’s in a good place mentally. It can weigh on someone when you feel like the world is on your shoulders. From a playing standpoint, from a media standpoint, the fans, everything. I’m not sure what’s gonna happen with him, get bought out or what or anything, but I think he’s in a good place and he’s ready just to get back to being Russ. Leaving everything behind that he had to deal with the past couple years, whether it was the fans or the media, whatever.”

Anthony Davis also talked about Russell Westbrook getting traded, comparing it to his own last days in New Orleans. Said he talked to Russ today and “I think he’s in a good place.” Adds: “I want people to know overall, Russ is a really good dude.” pic.twitter.com/DlKyGiFUIy — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 10, 2023

Russell Westbrook Called ‘Vampire’

Davis’ statement conflicts with other reports that came out after Westbrook’s trade, however. According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Westbrook was a “vampire” in the Lakers locker room.

“This was the time to do it,” McMenamin said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “Russell Westbrook was not gonna be part of the team after this summer when his contract expired. And also when his contract came off the books, the Lakers would have less money to deal with in the free agency period this summer. So you had to do it if you wanted to get those pieces you could have part of the team moving forward. You get younger, you got shooting, you got switchable defenders, and as one source told me, you remove a vampire from the locker room. That meaning a vampire sucks the blood out of the locker room. Russell Westbrook moves on.”