Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 27-Year-Old $18 Million Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for one of the best shooters in the NBA.

In an April 20 article called “Lakers’ Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets,” Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote that Cameron Johnson is a player the Lakers should target this summer. The Brooklyn Nets forward become a restricted free agent this offseason. Johnson signed a four-year, $18.6 million rookie scale contract with the Suns in July 2019.

“If the Lakers are willing to sacrifice some depth to add a notable player from elsewhere, Cameron Johnson should be in the discussion,” Buckley wrote. “He has good size (6’8″, 210 lbs), a great three-point stroke (career 39.3 percent) and a scoring bag that gets deeper by the season. During his first two years in this league, 79.5 percent of his two-point shots were assisted, per Basketball-Reference. This season, that number dropped to 60 percent and was only 56.6 percent after his deadline trade to Brooklyn. In other words, while he can (and would) feast on catch-and-shoot chances, he could also create some of his own opportunities. While he is primarily a power forward, he has seen time at the 3, 4 and 5 spots, and that versatility extends to both ends of the court. He is also a 27-year-old who has just four seasons under his belt so far. Why does that matter? Well, it means he is old enough to hit the ground running with a new team but also not so experienced in this league to assume he has yet played his best basketball.”

Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns and Nets this season. He was traded to Brooklyn by Phoenix in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. The 27-year-old averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 42 games while shooting 47.0% from the field, 40.4% from beyond the arc and 84.2% from the free-throw line.

As a restricted free agent, Johnson can re-sign with the Nets or sign an offer sheet with a rival team. Brooklyn can match any offer sheet Johnson signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

NBA Execs: Cameron Johnson Could Earn 4-Year, $90 Million Free Agent Deal

Six NBA executives who spoke with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype project Johnson to earn a deal in the vicinity of four years, $90 million this summer. Johnson is a career 39.3% shooter from 3-point land.

“Six NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype project Cam Johnson to earn a deal in the neighborhood of four years, $90 million in free agency this summer,” Scotto wrote on April 23. “Several teams are expected to have interest in Johnson as a restricted free agent, including the Houston Rockets, league sources told HoopsHype. Despite getting swept by Philadelphia, the consensus from NBA executives was Johnson helped his stock by averaging 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on an efficient 50.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from downtown in the series. It’s also worth noting Johnson, who underwent knee surgery earlier this season in Phoenix, logged 38 minutes per game in the playoffs as Brooklyn’s second-leading scorer.”

The Lakers need more shooters around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so Johnson would be a good fit in Los Angeles. Johnson made 103 3-pointers with the Suns and Nets this season.

Cameron Johnson: ‘It’s Been a Crazy Season’

After the Nets got swept by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, Johnson spoke about the season and his future.

“It’s been a crazy season,” Johnson said. “I can’t tell you that enough. We tried to merge basically three teams into one starting lineup in February. That presents a unique set of challenges. We tried to fight through them. I think we did. I’m proud of the group for doing it and sticking together. There’s no friction. Everybody did their best to be on the same page. I’m proud of the group for that. It’s setting a foundation for what we can build.”

Johnson has career averages of 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.