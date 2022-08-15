Lakers Urged to Sign 10-Time All-Star & 6-Time All-NBA Forward in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to sign a 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA forward in free agency.

On August 7, social media sensation Cuffs The Legend — who is LeBron James’ friend and an NBA analyst — tweeted that the Lakers should re-sign Carmelo Anthony.

Lakers should bring Melo back once all the dust settles — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) August 7, 2022

Anthony, who is close friends with James, is an unrestricted free agent. The future Hall of Famer appeared in 69 games for the Lakers last season and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the floor, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

The 2012-13 scoring champion, Anthony was fifth on the Lakers in scoring, third in 3-point makes and fourth in win shares last season. The Syracuse product made $2.6 million.

Anthony on Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season despite having Anthony, James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Dwight Howard.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

On July 6, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley urged the Lakers to re-sign Anthony as well.

“The Lakers have upped their youth and athleticism on the perimeter this offseason, but they could stand to add more shot-making,” Buckley wrote. “Or rather, retain the shot-making they already had. Carmelo Anthony showed there’s more in the tank (at least on the offensive end) for the now-38-year-old. Last season, he was fifth on the Lakers in scoring (13.3 points per game), third in three-point makes (2.2) and fourth in win shares (3.6).”

Anthony, 38, scored at least 20 points 11 times for the Lakers last season, proving he’s still a talented scorer off the bench.

What Does Anthony Want?

Anthony is at the end of his storied career. He told McMenamin in April that teaching, talking and learning are things he looks forward to now.

“I’m blessed,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I’m still able to do this 19 years in and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I’ll take that over a championship if I could because that’s my happiness. If I gotta be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don’t want that. I don’t want that unhappiness.

“So do I want a championship? Hell yeah. I don’t think that’s a question. I don’t even have to answer that, but I think at this point in my career, it’s about just being happy and being able to wake up and come to work every day with a good attitude. Being positive. Bring guys along with you. Teaching, talking, learning. Those are things that I actually look forward to now at this point in my career.”

Anthony has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 1,260 regular-season games with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers.