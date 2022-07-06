Lakers Urged to Sign 10-Time All-Star & Future Hall of Famer in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to sign a 10-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer in free agency.

On July 6, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote that the Lakers should re-sign Carmelo Anthony.

“The Lakers have upped their youth and athleticism on the perimeter this offseason, but they could stand to add more shot-making,” Buckley wrote. “Or rather, retain the shot-making they already had. Carmelo Anthony showed there’s more in the tank (at least on the offensive end) for the now-38-year-old. Last season, he was fifth on the Lakers in scoring (13.3 points per game), third in three-point makes (2.2) and fourth in win shares (3.6).”

Anthony is an unrestricted free agent. He appeared in 69 games for the Lakers in 2021-22 and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 44.1% from the field, 37.5% from beyond the arc and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

Anthony on Lakers: ‘This Was Another Chapter for Me’

On April 11, Anthony spoke with Dave McMenamin of ESPN about his experience with the Lakers and the one-time scoring champion sounded noncommittal about his future in Los Angeles.

“This was another chapter for me,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I can say I’ve experienced it. … I can finally check the box — played with Bron. Played with AD. We had, on paper — we were phenomenal on paper. Me, personally, I had a good year, personally. Just as far as happiness and being able to go out there and compete and being able to do my part, play my part on this team. There were good days, there were bad days, but we got through it, and I got through it.”

Anthony made $2.6 million last season. The Lakers’ current roster is made up of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant.

Knicks Interested in Anthony

According to a June 9 report from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks have discussed signing Anthony. The 38-year-old played in 412 regular-season games for the Knicks from 2011 to 2017.

“According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony,” Berman wrote in June. “Though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.”

Anthony wants to win an NBA championship. However, he told McMenamin in April that he won’t ring chase.

“I’m blessed,” Anthony told McMenamin. “I’m still able to do this 19 years in and still able to enjoy it and still get motivated by it and love to go to work and love being around the guys. So a lot of times I’ll take that over a championship if I could because that’s my happiness. If I gotta be unhappy to try to go fight and win a championship, I don’t want that. I don’t want that unhappiness.

“So do I want a championship? Hell yeah. I don’t think that’s a question. I don’t even have to answer that, but I think at this point in my career, it’s about just being happy and being able to wake up and come to work every day with a good attitude. Being positive. Bring guys along with you. Teaching, talking, learning. Those are things that I actually look forward to now at this point in my career.”

Anthony scored at least 20 points 11 times for the Lakers last season, proving he’s still a capable scorer off the bench.