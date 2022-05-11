LeBron James’ True Feelings on Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Revealed: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible 2021-22 season. They missed the playoffs despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook and owner Jeanie Buss told Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times she was frustrated with how the season played out.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers’ front office is “internally blaming pressure” from Klutch Sports Group — representing both James and Davis — for the Westbrook trade. James and Davis urged Rob Pelinka to trade for Westbrook last summer and the trade backfired miserably.

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers this season and he air-balled so many shots that fans started calling him “Russell Westbrick.”

The relationship between James and Buss has come into question after the awful season the Lakers just had. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on May 11 that James and Buss are in a “good place.”

“From the LeBron side, as far as I understand, and before I say this it’s important with LeBron that you have to keep taking the temperature. Just because it’s certain one way on a Wednesday, doesn’t mean it will be Friday. But from what I understand, LeBron and Jeanie are in a good place right now,” Windhorst said. “Despite the frustrations of the season, LeBron believes that a few tweaks and some health can actually turn this thing around and they can be super competitive. He is invested and wants to be there.”

James becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. He can sign a two-year extension this offseason.

James May Not Sign Extension; Buss Won’t Trade Him

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, James is considering playing out his present contract. Amick also reported that Buss won’t consider trading her best player this offseason.

“If LeBron James ultimately decides against signing an extension with the Lakers in August, sources say Buss wouldn’t see his desire to play out the final season of his contract as a reason to consider trading him,” Amick reported. “Without an extension, James’ current deal will expire after next season (in which he’s owed $47.1 million).”

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018. Los Angeles missed the playoffs in 2018-19, won the championship in 2019-20, lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2020-21 and missed the postseason in 2021-22.

James, a four-time Finals MVP, is eager to win more rings and he wants to do it with the Lakers.

James on His Future with Lakers

James said he remains committed to winning more titles during his exit interview on April 11. The four-time MVP, who has played for three teams during his storied career, is motivated to win another championship with the Lakers.

“I think the front office will do whatever it takes to help this ballclub become a better ballclub from top to bottom,” James said. “Ask me my opinion, I’m going to give my opinion, but at the end of the day, they’re going to make the decision that they feel is best for the franchise. … I came here to win a championship and I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more. I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about.”

James appeared in 56 games this season. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

However, the Lakers went only 33-49.