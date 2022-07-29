LeBron James’ Feelings Toward LA Entering Lakers’ 2022-23 Season Revealed: Report

Some good news has finally come out of Los Angeles. In his July 29 Substack column, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that LeBron James is “extremely happy” in LA despite the Los Angeles Lakers’ recent struggles.

“Sources briefed on the matter stress that James is extremely happy in Los Angeles despite the Lakers’ back-to-back rocky seasons,” Stein reported. “He and his family, by all accounts, have grown increasingly entrenched in Southern California since James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018.”

James signed with the Lakers in the summer of 2018. LA missed the playoffs in 2018-19, won the championship in 2019-20, lost in the first round of the 2021 postseason and failed to qualify for the play-in tournament last season.

A four-time Finals MVP, James will turn 38 in December. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists last season, showing no signs of slowing down. However, the future Hall of Famer played in only 56 games due to injuries and one suspension.

James, the only player in NBA history to win three Finals MVPs with three different teams (Cleveland, Miami, Los Angeles), has played in 223 out of a possible 307 regular-season games since joining the Lakers.

James Can Sign an Extension on August 4

James can sign an extension with the Lakers on August 4. Stein detailed the different options the King has at his disposal in his Substack column.

“James basically has three options. He can play out his current contract at $44.5 million and become a free agent after his 20th NBA season,” Stein wrote. “Or he can sign a one-year extension worth $46.7 million … or a two-year maximum extension worth $97.1 million (and presumably containing a player option for Year 2). James, remember, turns 38 on Dec. 30. The league’s Over-38 rule, explained in much more thorough detail here via Keith Smith’s Spotrac coverage, prevents him from signing anything longer than a two-year extension.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on April 12 that James is considering playing out his present contract. The four-time MVP becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023 under his current deal.

James Is Pumped for Next Season

James, the only player in NBA history to rank top 10 all-time in points and assists and to reach at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists, is pumped for next season. The All-Star forward posted a picture of himself yelling and flexing on his Instagram story in June with the caption, “Yeah I know I’m a lunatic to the grind!”

James also published a second story on a black screen with the caption, “MAN I CAN’T WAIT FOR THE FALL! SO READY TO GET BACK OUT THERE! SO MOTIVATED.”

LeBron is ready for next season. 😤 pic.twitter.com/Nc8o9cwEcd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 14, 2022

James played in the Drew League on July 16 and put on an incredible show for the fans in attendance. The four-time champion finished with 42 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

LBJ also told Dave McMenamin of ESPN a message Lakers fans will love: “I’m 100 percent healthy.”

James dealt with ankle, knee and groin issues last season. However, he didn’t require any offseason surgeries. The Akron Hammer told reporters during his exit interview in April that he’s still motivated to win more championships despite having four rings.

“I came here to win a championship. And I want to win more. So I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish, but I’m still hungry for more,” James said during his exit interview in April. “I’m confident that this organization wants the same. That’s what this organization has always been about. … So I’ve done that. We’ve done that. But I want to do it again.”