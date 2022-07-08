Lakers Considered Landing Spot for 1-Time Champion

The Los Angeles Lakers have been considered a potential landing spot for a one-time NBA champion.

Heavy insider Sean Deveney recently spoke to an Eastern Conference executive who said that Markieff Morris would be “a good fit back with the Lakers again now.” Morris played for Los Angeles in 2019-20 and 2022-21.

“If you’re signing Markieff at this point, you’re doing it because you need that toughness that he brings,” the East executive told Deveney. “That grit. He can fill any role. He can start. He can come off the bench. He is going to be professional about it at this point. He is a good option as a small-ball center. The Lakers used him that way in the bubble and it worked. He will be 33 years old. He just wants to win. The big concern is, can he hit the 3 consistently? That’s been the question with him.

“He’d be a good fit back with the Lakers again now. They need some size. They need versatility up front. They targeted a lot of guys on the wing, which they needed to do. But I think they want a security blanket big guy. He would fit the bill.”

Morris played for the Miami Heat last season. He appeared in 17 games and averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field, 33.3% from beyond the arc and 88.9% from the free-throw line. The Kansas product, who is currently an unrestricted free agent, missed most of the 2021-22 season due to a whiplash injury he suffered on November 8 against the Denver Nuggets.

Morris Helped Lakers Win 2020 Title

Morris helped the Lakers win the 2020 title over the Heat in the Walt Disney World bubble. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 2020 Finals and shot 40.0% from beyond the arc.

In 75 regular-season games with the Lakers, Morris averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. The Philadelphia native shot 40.5% overall, 31.5% from 3-point range and 73.2% from the charity stripe.

The Lakers’ current roster is made up of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, Troy Brown Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, Thomas Bryant and Lonnie Walker IV. Los Angeles signed Brown Jr., Toscano-Anderson, Jones, Bryant and Walker IV in unrestricted free agency.

Lakers Want More Shooters

According to a June 30 report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Lakers’ priority as the offseason unfolds is to address outside shooting. Last season, Los Angeles ranked 22nd in the NBA in 3-point shooting last season, hitting only 34.7% of its team attempts.

Morris is a career 34.1% shooter from beyond the arc with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Lakers and Heat. He could be a good fit in Los Angeles since he has a rapport with James and Davis and can stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting.

With the Heat last season, Morris made $2.6 million. The Lakers, who missed the playoffs in 2021-22 despite having James, Davis and Westbrook, could be interested in Morris since their small forwards from last season may not return. Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore are currently on the open market and could look for other opportunities outside of Los Angeles.