Lakers Considered Landing Spot for $3.9 Million 37.1% 3-Point Shooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are considered a landing spot for one of the best shooters in the NBA.

In an April 20 article called “Lakers’ Early 2023 Free-Agent Targets,” Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report wrote that Max Strus is a player the Lakers should target this summer. The Miami Heat guard becomes an unrestricted free agent once the 2023 playoffs end.

“The Lakers nabbed a slew of players to fill the wing spots at the deadline. They could still use more, though, particularly those who contribute on both ends,” Buckley wrote. “Max Strus does that. He isn’t quite stingy enough to fully fit the three-and-D label, but he’s close. He has a potent three-ball (2.6 triples per game on 37.6 percent shooting since the start of 2021-22), and he won’t often get torn apart defensively. He is also fearless in attacking the rim, and he’s a smart mover without the basketball. If he is ready for a scenery change following three seasons in South Beach, the Lakers should give him a look. He almost certainly won’t cost a fortune, and he has the talent to outperform his next pay rate.”

Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Heat this season while shooting 41.0% from the field, 35.0% from beyond the arc and 87.6% from the free-throw line. The Illinois native made 197 3-pointers, which ranked 21st in the NBA.

Strus will have made over $3.9 million in his career once free agency starts. He has career averages of 10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists with the Chicago Bulls and Heat.

Buckley: The Lakers Will Have Options This Summer

The Lakers have options this summer. They can either run it back next season with the current roster or let some players walk and bring in new blood.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have little decided for their roster for the 2023-24 NBA season,” Buckley wrote. “Basically, it’s LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a boatload of vacancies. The Lakers could fill a lot of those holes with incumbents, either by bringing back their own free agents or picking up team contracts and fully guaranteeing deals with partial guarantees on them. It’s possible their degree of success this postseason could shape their desire to run it back with this bunch or not. They shouldn’t, however, feel completely locked into that strategy. At the least, they should check their external options in free agency. If they’re willing to walk away from a big chunk of this core, they could free up enough room to chase some of the top names on the market.”

The Lakers are playing the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. They are tied 1-1.

Trae Young Thinks Austin Reaves Is Going to Get Paid

Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young believes Austin Reaves is going to get paid this summer.

Reaves becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.

Austin Reaves getting that bag this summer.. My boy cookin!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 16, 2023

Reaves averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Lakers during the regular season. The most money Los Angeles can offer Reaves in restricted free agency is a four-year, $50.8 million contract if the franchise chooses to use his Early Bird Rights, according to a March 20 report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic.