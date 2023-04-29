Lakers Among Favorites to Land 25-Year-Old $72 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to land a 25-year-old $72 million star.

According to the latest odds from Sportsbetting.ag, the Lakers have the sixth-best odds (+800) to acquire Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby. The Raptors could look to embark on a rebuild this summer and trade some of their top players after parting ways with head coach Nick Nurse. The team lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 9-10 play-in game and didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season while shooting 47.6% from the field, 38.7% from beyond the arc and 83.8% from the free-throw line. The Indiana product signed a four-year, $72 million rookie contract extension with the Raptors in December 2020.

Toronto drafted Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 draft. The swingman has career averages of 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists and was part of the 2019 championship team.

O.G. Anunoby Is Eligible for an Extension

Anunoby is eligible to sign an extension with the Raptors. The rising star will make $18.6 million in 2023-24 and has a player option worth $19.9 million for 2024-25.

“The change in extension rules gives Toronto an extra $16 million it can offer Anunoby in a deal,” Bobby Marks of ESPN wrote after the Raptors lost to the Bulls in the play-in game. “A four-year, $116 million contract would start at $26.1 million and replace his $19.2 million player option in 2024-25. Anunoby averaged 17.3 points on 54.1% from the field and 44.2% on 3s after the All-Star break. Siakam is eligible to sign a four-year, $189.1 million max extension in July. If he earns All-NBA honors this season, he would then become supermax eligible. The extension would increase to five years and an extra $100 million.”

For the Lakers to acquire Anunoby, they would have to trade for him. Several teams tried to trade for Anunoby at this year’s trade deadline, including the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told Heavy Sports.

“Wing defenders are at a huge premium, there are so few guys who can be a stopper on the wing and still make some shots and be a factor offensively, guys who can walk and chew gum,” one Eastern Conference general manager told Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports. “OG can do that. He is still getting better. You’re gonna have to pay him after next year but he is on a good contract now.”

The Lakers Are Also One of the Favorites to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Lakers have the seventh-best odds (+800) to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo if he decides to request a trade this summer. The Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs in five games.

Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million designated maximum extension with the Bucks in December 2020. The two-time MVP averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season while shooting 55.3% from the field, 27.5% from beyond the arc and 64.5% from the free-throw line in 63 games.

Under CBA rules, the Lakers could trade All-Star big man Anthony Davis and draft picks to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo. It’s worth mentioning that Davis and LeBron James have the same agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.