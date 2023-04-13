Lakers Predicted to Make Unpopular Move With Rui Hachimura in Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have been predicted not to re-sign Rui Hachimura, who becomes a restricted free agent this summer.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report predicted on April 13 that Hachimura would sign an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers and the Lakers wouldn’t match it.

“L.A.’s midseason roster reconstruction started with its late January trade for Rui Hachimura, which cost the club three second-round picks (plus Kendrick Nunn for salary-matching purposes). The Lakers did this deal knowing the fourth-year forward has restricted free agency awaiting him this offseason,” Buckley wrote. “That suggests they have at least some level of interest in retaining him. At what cost, though? He’s a skilled scorer inside the arc, and his 6’8″, 230-pound frame gives him the look of an effective two-way player. His defense has never matched his physical tools, though, and he similarly underwhelms as a passer and perimeter shooter, too. It would make sense for the Lakers to match an offer sheet for Hachimura to a certain point, but there’s a pay rate at which L.A. would be best to walk away. Given his age (25) and pedigree (No. 9 pick in 2019), he just might exceed that rate on the open market. Prediction: Hachimura signs offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers and Lakers decline to match.”

The Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in January. The 25-year-old appeared in 33 games with Los Angeles and averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 48.5% from the field, 29.6% from beyond the arc and 72.1% from the free-throw line.

Hachimura helped the Lakers secure the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The purple and gold, who began the season 2-10, will face Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Report: The Lakers Acquired Rui Hachimura With the Intention of Signing Him to an Extension

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in January that the Lakers acquired Hachimura from the Wizards with the intention of signing him to an extension. Hachimura will become a restricted free agent in July once Los Angeles offers him a qualifying offer of $8.5 million.

“Los Angeles acquired Hachimura with the intention of signing him to an extension this summer, sources said. Hachimura can be a restricted free agent,” Wojnarowski reported. “The Lakers believe that Hachimura gives them another sizable wing defender who has shown an ability to make corner 3-pointers and midrange shots when teams run the Lakers off the 3-point line. He has shot 40.8% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers over the past two seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, and is shooting 35.1% on catch-and-shoot 3s over the course of his career.”

Hachimura has career averages of 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with the Wizards and Lakers. He was the ninth overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Report: Rui Hachimura Is Expected to Command a Double-Digit Annual Salary

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported in January that Hachimura is “expected to command a double-digit annual salary” this summer. As a restricted free agent, Hachimura can re-sign with the Lakers or sign an offer sheet with another team. Los Angeles can match any offer sheet Hachimura signs as long as it comes within 48 hours.

“Internally, Los Angeles is high on Hachimura, believing he has untapped potential that he wasn’t able to show with the Wizards after they chose to prioritize Kyle Kuzma and Deni Avdija,” Buha wrote. “The Lakers are interested in retaining Hachimura and currently expect to re-sign the restricted free agent this offseason, league sources told The Athletic. According to those sources, Hachimura is expected to command a double-digit annual salary though much lower than his nearly $19 million cap hold.”