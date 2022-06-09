Lakers Urged to Pursue 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes the Los Angeles Lakers “need to find more ball-handlers and perimeter stoppers this summer,” which is why he has urged the team to pursue a two-time All-Star who has made one All-Defensive team in his career.

In a June 9 column, Buckley named Victor Oladipo as a player the Lakers should target this offseason. The 30-year-old, who played for the Miami Heat in 2021-22, becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

“The Lakers need to find more ball-handlers and perimeter stoppers this summer. Victor Oladipo offers the chance to scratch both itches,” Buckley wrote. “While a rash of injuries have potentially permanently removed him from his All-Star past, he still has plenty to offer in a supporting role. He didn’t debut this season until mid-March, made just eight regular-season appearances in all and still wound up logging the seventh-most playoff minutes for the Miami Heat, the East’s No. 1 seed and a conference finalist.

“His defense remains as pesky as they come, he can initiate offense and there are flashes of the skill set that once made him a two-way force. There are enough layers to his game to give him a significant role, and he could expand well beyond that if more of his All-Star touch returns.”

Oladipo appeared in only eight regular-season games for the Heat in 2021-22. He averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field, 41.7% from beyond the arc and 73.7% from the free-throw line.

The 2017-18 Most Improved Player of the Year, Oladipo logged the seventh-most playoff minutes for the Heat in the 2022 postseason and he showed some flashes of his old self.

Oladipo Averaged 1.3 Steals in 2022 Playoffs

Oladipo played in 15 postseason games for the Heat, who lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. The former Indiana Pacers star averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals.

In Game 3 of the conference finals against the Celtics, Oladipo recorded four steals in 20 minutes. His best performance of the postseason was versus the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the first round. Oladipo finished with 23 points, three assists and three steals while shooting 8-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

The Lakers need more shooters, playmakers and defenders around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Oladipo fits that bill. The Maryland native is a career 34.8% shooter from 3-point range and led the league in steals per game (2.4) during the 2017-18 season.

Oladipo isn’t the star he was during his Pacers days since he’s undergone two surgeries on his right quadriceps tendon. However, the Lakers don’t need more stars. They need role players who can guard at a high level and hit open shots from the perimeter.

Buckley Talks Lakers’ Needs

In a June 2 column, Buckley detailed three specific types of players the Lakers need around James and Davis to return to the playoffs. According to Buckley, Los Angeles needs players who can play on-ball defense, stretch the floor with perimeter shooting and create their shot off the dribble.

“If the Lakers want to reverse their fortunes next season, this is the first place to start,” Buckley wrote. “They can’t be in a position where they’re counting on Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley to make their most critical stops. They have to snag some lockdown defenders, ideally while getting longer and more athletic on the perimeter.

“The simplest formula for winning big with James is surrounding him with shooters and letting him attack. It puts opponents into one can’t-win situation after the next. Crowd James, and he’s a good enough quarterback to find open teammates. Stay at home on the shooters, and he will obliterate his matchup.

“There are enough lights-out shooters in the modern NBA that this problem should be correctable. The challenge, though, is finding sharpshooters who can bring something else to the table. Having a specialist such as Wayne Ellington doesn’t offer much assistance when his limitations are too great to give him a regular rotation role.

“L.A.’s offensive menu needs more options. Especially since one of last season’s key ingredients, the rapidly rising Malik Monk, may have priced himself out of Hollywood as an unrestricted free agent. A ball-mover would help keep things humming when James needs a breather. A bucket-getter would make this offense harder to handle. A player who checked both boxes would be ideal—and, if we’re being honest, probably more expensive than the Lakers can afford.”

Oladipo made $2,389,641 in 2021-22. He is represented by Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management.