Lakers Russell Westbrook Praised for Selfless Act

The Los Angeles Lakers might have lost against the Boston Celtics on December 13, but for the majority of the game, they looked like they were starting to figure things out on both ends of the floor.

Of course, the Lakers have been trending upwards ever since Russell Westbrook accepted his new role as the team’s sixth man, as both their first and second units have appeared to be far more balanced.

According to an anonymous executive who spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Chirs Mannix for a December 13 article, Westbrook’s willingness to accept his new role could potentially add another two or three years to his career and ensure there are interested teams once he becomes an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“This will change how people view him…If he’s willing to be a change-of-pace point guard, to play less minutes, to have defensive energy, top-tier teams are going to be interested in him this summer. The Iverson comparisons are fair. Allen could have played three or four more years if he had been willing to come off the bench. He would have had a field day against second units. Westbrook can do the same,” The executive told Mannix.

During the same article, Mannix also quoted head coach Darvin Ham, who noted Westbrook’s willingness to accept his new role, “Says he’s selfless…[That] he is willing to sacrifice. He’s willing to add a new element and a new chamber to our team in terms of how balanced we are and how balanced of an attack we can have.”

Since moving to the bench, Westbrook is averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 31.1% from three – the Lakers have an 11-12 record since this change came into effect.

Keith Smith Echos Executive’s Sentiment

During a November 22 episode of Heavy on Sports’ Postin Up With Keith Smith & Adam Taylor Podcast, Smith shared a similar sentiment to that of the executive who spoke with Mannix, noting how Westbrook’s new role could potentially extend his career in the NBA.

“He could add two, three, productive years to his career. It’s gonna be whether or not he’s really willing to make those sacrifices and changes. Yeah, letting him kind of cook on second units, that’s tough because you also think too when he gets in the game, it’s quite often when the starters are, they’re just the need of that first blow, and those backup guards they’re not equipped to handle Russ, you know, when what he does as an attacker so yeah, I think we’re getting close,” Smith said.

Of course, Westbrook’s future as a bench player will hinge upon his willingness to accept his new role moving forward, and not just for the current season.

Lakers Could Hold Interest in Re-Signing Westbrook

According to a Western Conference executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity back in November, Westbrook’s current level of play could entice the Lakers front office to try and retain him beyond this season, assuming Westbrook is willing to take a significant pay cut.

“It is not crazy that they could sign him, at a much lower number than what he has this year. He is not going to have a market next year, not with all that has gone on in the past two seasons. Can he get a taxpayer midlevel (expected to be $7 million), even? What team is going to give him that right now? So if he stays in L.A. for that kind of contract, yeah that could happen, but it would have to be a very lowball deal,” The executive said.

If Westbrook continues to perform at his current level, and is truly open to remaining a sixth man, then it’s likely that there will be significant interest in his services next summer, so the Lakers would face an uphill battle to retain him.