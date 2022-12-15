Lakers Sent Chilling Trade Warning: ‘Nothing Else to Give’

For all of the rhetoric surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers need to make a trade, it would seem that their limited assets are hindering their ability to restructure their roster.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who was speaking on a December 14 episode of Get Up, outside of Russell Westbrook, the Lakers don’t possess the trade capital to entice teams to the negotiating table.

“I don’t see it because in order to do anything, you would have to give up a Russell Westbrook. I don’t know if you wanna do that right now, not with the way he’s playing, particularly coming off the bench. I don’t know if you want to do that. So, because of that, you have to keep the trio in place, and you really, really have nothing else to give,” Smith said.

Of course, the Lakers do possess their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks, but given that would further reduce their ability to navigate the trade market in the coming years, and would hamper any attempt to enter a rebuild should they need one, it’s obvious why Rob Pelinka is being judicial with his willingness to include those picks in potential trade discussions.

Westbrook Receiving Praise For His Bench Performances

On December 13, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix released an article that included a discussion with an anonymous executive regarding Westbrook’s recent play off the bench and how that could improve his career longevity should he accept his new role full-time.

“This will change how people view him…If he’s willing to be a change-of-pace point guard, to play less minutes, to have defensive energy, top-tier teams are going to be interested in him this summer. The Iverson comparisons are fair. Allen could have played three or four more years if he had been willing to come off the bench. He would have had a field day against second units. Westbrook can do the same,” The executive told Mannix.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Westbrook’s impact off the bench has now become an integral part of their game plan, so any decision to trade him would have to see a significantly impactful player taking his place within the rotation.

A New Shooter Emerges as a Potential Trade Target

On December 14, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus released an article that detailed which players could potentially hit the trade block in the coming days, weeks, or months, with Gary Trent Jr. being a new addition to the list.

“If there’s one player who doesn’t stick through the deadline, it’s Trent…Trent (almost 24) would fit with any team looking to add a wing scorer who can defend. The Suns, Lakers, Warriors, Hawks, and Heat could be interested,” Pincus wrote.

If the Lakers were to harbor hopes of adding a legitimate shooter to their ranks, then Trent Jr. would be an ideal fit given his ability to score off the catch or when curling over the screen on the perimeter whilst also being a high-level wing defender capable of guarding multiple positions. Unfortunately for the Lakers, the Toronto Raptors are unlikely to want anything the Lakers have to offer, and that is the point Smith was making during his appearance on the Get Up.

Hopefully, Rob Pelinka can find some creative ways to improve Los Angeles’ rotation because, as currently constructed, the team is going to find making the playoffs a difficult task to achieve, and even if they do, a first-round exit seems entirely plausible.