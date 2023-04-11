Lakers Championship Hopes Hinge on Jarred Vanderbilt Helping Anthony Davis

After the first few weeks of the NBA season, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were headed for a downward spiral of epic proportions. They were just 2-10, and after missing the postseason the previous year, all indications pointed toward them repeating that same fate.

But a massive boost at the trade deadline kicked them into high gear, and now, they find themselves with a golden opportunity to win their Play-In game and make a deep playoff run. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, Jarred Vanderbilt’s assistance to Anthony Davis will play a huge part in that.

“The sample size is minuscule, but L.A. looks like a bona fide title contender when LeBron [James] and AD are on the floor with D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt,” Bailey wrote. “Russell and Reaves provide the kind of floor spacing the Lakers were severely lacking before the trade deadline, and Vanderbilt spares Davis from plenty of dirty work.”

Since joining the team at the deadline, Vanderbilt has become a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Lakers. His ability to take on the top defensive matchup and take pressure off of Davis is huge, as it allows the Lakers star to focus his efforts in other areas.

Meanwhile, guys like Russell and Reaves can take care of the spacing, so the Lakers don’t have to worry about Vanderbilt’s lack of shooting ability. Rob Pelinka’s win at the deadline was massive, and it has the Lakers in a perfect position to emerge as a serious title contender.

LeBron James Sends Message on Rui Hachimura

Meanwhile, after the Lakers’ final game of the season against the Utah Jazz, James took some time to credit Rui Hachimura, who played very well for the Lakers off the bench.

“He’s a super competitor, and he wants to be great,” James said of Hachimura via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He wants to be held accountable. He’s always asking me what he can do better to help this team [and] how can he be better to help this team, not only when he’s on the floor, but he wants to be on the floor. I feel like we complement each other very well along with AR [Reaves]. I complement myself with AR very well. And obviously, we know what myself and AD [Davis] will be able to do. But Rui is, the more minutes when he knows he’s going to play, when he gets that routine off of consistency, he shows what he’s capable of doing.”

Mo Bamba Future With Lakers Questioned

In other news, as the Lakers will likely look to adjust their roster this summer, Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation believes they could ditch Mo Bamba. Since Davis is the starting center, paying $10 million for Bamba to be a backup doesn’t make much sense, especially with Wenyen Gabriel performing at the level he’s been playing at.

“I think we’ve seen the Lakers usually just like to use minimum slots to fill out their center rotation,” Starkand explained. “At this point, AD is a full-time center. He’s going to be playing a lot of minutes there. He does have his injuries, as we all know, so you’re going to need some insurance at that position, but I just don’t know if they want to pay $10 million for a backup center who’s only going to play a handful of minutes a game, especially when you got another guy like Wenyen Gabriel who’s been giving them quality minutes on a minimum-type contract.”