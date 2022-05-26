$94 Million Sharpshooter Considered Lakers’ Dream Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers need more shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which is why Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report named one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA as the team’s “dream offseason trade target.”

In a May 26 column, Buckley opined that Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield would be the perfect player for the Lakers to trade for this offseason.

“Could the Los Angeles Lakers aim higher than Buddy Hield this summer? Sure, but only if they dangled Anthony Davis. Perhaps his injury issues could push them in that direction, but they won’t find a better player in return than a healthy Davis, who’s been a top-five NBA talent. If L.A. instead plans a summer blockbuster around Russell Westbrook and draft picks, then it needs to find players who better complement LeBron James. A net-shredder such as Buddy Hield would be perfect,” Buckley wrote. “Historically, James has done his best work when surrounded by a swarm of shooters, which makes it all the more head-scratching why this front office hasn’t acquired more of them. Hield could help correct that imbalance in a hurry. Since 2018-19, he’s been good for 3.6 threes per night on 39.4 percent shooting.” Hield is one of the top shooters in NBA history. He’s 50th all-time in made 3-pointers (1,417) and projects to mesh well with James and Davis since he can roam around the arc while the Lakers stars have the ball and spot-up and hit open shots.