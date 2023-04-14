Lakers Trade Proposal Ditches D’Angelo Russell for Mavs Star Kyrie Irving

It was an imperfect season for the Los Angeles Lakers. An ugly 2-10 start to the year looked like it was going to knock them out of postseason contention for the second-straight season, but they turned things around. Some huge trade deadline moves helped them make the playoffs.

Ahead of the playoffs, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report detailed a list of hypothetical trades playoff teams would love to have made before the postseason. For the Lakers, he wrote a deal with the Dallas Mavericks that would see them land Kyrie Irving.

Here’s the full outline of the trade:

Lakers receive: Irving

Mavericks receive: D’Angelo Russell, Max Christie, 2029 1st-Round Pick

Buckley rationalized the trade with the following explanation:

If the Lakers could get this deal done, the only disruption to their rotation would be swapping in Irving for Russell. That’s an enormous upgrade, and perhaps one significant enough to put the Purple and Gold among the Association’s heavyweight championship contenders. Getting the Mavs to bite would be the tricky part, but given how things disintegrated down the stretch in Dallas, maybe they’d prefer the incoming package over Irving. Both he and Russell are headed to free agency, but the latter—despite being four years younger—could be exponentially cheaper to re-sign.

Before he was traded to the Mavericks, Irving was heavily linked to the Lakers, as his past relationship with LeBron James created an obvious connection. Though it may not be possible at this current moment, a deal such as this one could give the Lakers a massive boost.

NBA Coach Predicts Grizzlies Over Lakers

As the Lakers get set for their first-round matchup against the Grizzlies, an anonymous NBA coach predicted Ja Morant and Memphis to slaughter the Lakers. Heading into the playoffs, the Grizzlies are the two seed and the Lakers are the seven seed.

“The Grizzlies have too much firepower for the Lakers,” the coach told The Athletic. “Ja Morant, I don’t know if there’s anyone on that Lakers team that can guard him. He’s unguardable. And this is their time. This is what they’ve been waiting for all year long, the Grizzlies. … (The Lakers will win a game) only because of Anthony Davis. The Grizzlies are going to have a hard time, without Steven Adams, guarding Anthony Davis. We’ll see which Anthony Davis shows up, too.”

JR Smith Shows Love to Lakers’ LeBron James

Meanwhile, during a recent appearance on The Old Man & The Three podcast with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, former Laker JR Smith praised LeBron James. Smith and James were teammates multiple times, but Smith is most well-known for his time as a member of the 2016 NBA Championship-winning Cleveland Cavaliers.

“His work ethic and his drive is ridiculous,” Smith said about James. “It doesn’t matter if you’re the 15th man on the team or the second man on the team. He’ll go work out with you. He’s gonna get shots up with you. He’s gonna talk to you, communicate with you like, ‘What’s going on? What do you see?’”