LeBron James’ Feelings Toward Lakers Trading Russell Westbrook Revealed: Report

Four-time MVP LeBron James reportedly applied no pressure to the Los Angeles Lakers front office to trade Russell Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, according to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

James, who signed a two-year extension with the Lakers in the summer, remains supportive of the current regime.

“In addition, James has shown support publicly and privately to integrating Westbrook and playing with the former league MVP again this season, and multiple sources said he applied no pressure to the Lakers front office to do the Pacers’ deal,” Amick, Charania and Buha reported. “Seven months have passed since James’ tweet supporting the ‘f— them picks’ approach of Rams GM Les Snead led some to wonder how he saw the Lakers’ strategy, and sources say he remains supportive of the current regime. And while Pelinka made it clear on media day that he’s willing to trade precious picks in the right deal, that time has yet to arrive.”

James pushed the Lakers to acquire Westbrook from the Washington Wizards during the summer of 2021. However, LeBron didn’t say hi or sit next to Russ during the Lakers’ Summer League game on July 8th in Las Vegas over the offseason. Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register reported on July 15th that “several people within the Lakers organization acknowledged it was an awkward and tense moment between its two most high-profile superstars.”

The Lakers missed the playoffs in 2021-22 and Westbrook didn’t play particularly well. Although the one-time MVP averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers and posted an effective field goal percentage of only 47.6%, which was sixth-worst in the league.

LeBron Believes in Westbrook

James and Westbrook interacted at Lakers media day after not greeting each other in July. James, a four-time Finals MVP, was asked during media day if Los Angeles could be successful with Westbrook on the roster and the King didn’t mince words.

“Oh absolutely,” James said. “Absolutely. Look forward to, like I said, being a part of the journey with him this year and it’s gonna be a great year for him and we’re gonna be right there with him. We’re here and it starts tomorrow. It’s all about putting in the work, and when you put in the work, you’ll see the results. So, looking forward to it.”

According to Amick, Charania and Buha, the Lakers seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Turner and Hield. Los Angeles’ key decision-makers spent several days engaged in deep conversations about Westbrook’s future before training camp started.

James wrote on Twitter in August that he couldn’t wait for Westbrook to go off in 2022-23. Westbrook was booed at home games and fans called him “Russell Westbrick” last season due to his poor play.

For Westbrook to be a better fit next to James than he was last season, he has to hit his perimeter shots. The future Hall of Famer shot 29.8% from beyond the arc last season, and among 46 players to take at least 1,000 shots, Westbrook ranked 42nd in true shooting percentage.

Westbrook Refined His Shooting Form This Summer

Amick, Charania and Buha reported that Westbrook slightly refined his shooting form this summer. Sources say the UCLA product’s catch-and-shoot 3-point percentage has been improved in workouts and scrimmages.

According to an August 9th report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Lakers hope Westbrook will improve his 3-point shooting from the corners. The corner 3-pointer is the shortest shot from beyond the arc. Westbrook hit 43.8% of his 3-pointers from the corner last season, which was fourth on the Lakers.

James, Westbrook and Anthony Davis appeared in only 21 games together last season. The Lakers were 11-10 with their three superstars on the floor together, a 43-win pace over the course of an 82-game season.