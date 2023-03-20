Lakers Working Out Ex-LeBron James Teammate as Potential Mo Bamba Replacement

The Los Angeles Lakers need everyone on the roster to be playing at a high level as they enter the final stretch of the season. They don’t have a lot of room for error as they attempt to make up for their lackluster start to the year and push for the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they have been dealt with some rough injury luck. Obviously, the injury to LeBron James is the first one fans think of, but losing Mo Bamba is a tough blow, too. However, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are working out a couple of potential big man options to add to the end of the roster.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James,” Charania tweeted.

Thompson was teammates with James for many years as a part of the Cleveland Cavaliers. As noted by Charania, they won a championship together in the 2016 season with Cleveland, and with the Lakers in need of another big man, Thompson (or Bradley) could vill the void.

The last time Thompson played a full season in the NBA was last year, when he spent time with the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls.

As for Bradley, he appeared in 12 games for the Bulls this season but was released when they signed Patrick Beverley.

LA will need another big on the roster, as on March 9, they revealed that Bamba would not be re-evaluated for four weeks.

“Mo Bamba has been evaluated by Lakers team doctors and has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain. He will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks,” the Lakers tweeted.

Darvin Ham Delivers LeBron James Injury Update

While adding another center to the roster should be a top priority for the Lakers, their number one goal should be getting James healthy and back on the court. Head coach Darvin Ham recently provided a positive update, stating that they expect him to be back at some point this year.

“We anticipate him coming back at some point,” Ham said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I think Bron, him being out has revealed that we have a lot of different weapons that are very capable players on both sides of the ball that can help us achieve the goal that we’re trying to achieve. And when he comes back, he’s just going to add to it.”

Darvin Ham Sounds Off on Austin Reaves

In other news, the Lakers took down the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, and Austin Reaves had a monster performance. Ham showed love to the Lakers guard after the game.

“I thought it was him being his normal self,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “What he’s been all year. Coming up in clutch moments for us. Trying to make plays downhill. Putting the defense in uncomfortable positions with his ability to attack the paint and draw fouls. So, he was great. He ended up with 36 [and] we needed all of them tonight. His aggressiveness reflects in his free-throw attempts. But that’s been Austin all year. He’s a hell of a player. Happy he’s on our team, and we damn sure needed him tonight.”