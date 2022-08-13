Lakers Urged to Target Former 1st Overall Draft Pick Via Trade

Heading into this off-season, one of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ biggest objectives was to add some younger talent to their roster, preferably talent that could continue to improve while also making an immediate impact.

Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office have done an admirable job at adding high-upside talent since the off-season began, but there is certainly more that could be done. According to Sports Illustrated’s Ben Stinar, the Lakers should consider trading for Markelle Fultz from the Orlando Magic.

Markelle Fultz let it rip 😤 pic.twitter.com/eYHtO29gTQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2021

“Fultz was drafted with the first overall pick because he has star potential. Right now, he is just a role player that could turn into a very good player one day. (LeBron) James is 37 years old, so he is not going to be playing for another decade. Fultz could turn into a core player for them once this era is over. He would be the perfect mix of helping the team compete for titles right now, while also investing in the future of the franchise,” Stinar wrote on August 12.

Fultz, 24, has struggled to find his footing within the NBA since being drafted with the number one pick back in 2017, as a consistent string of injuries has limited his ability to develop at the next level. Nevertheless, during Fultz’s debut season in Orland, the guard displayed signs of what led the Philadelphia 76ers to draft him in the first place…Over 72 regular-season games, Fultz averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds – but he has only participated in 26 games over the following two seasons.

Fultz Still Has Upside

At just 24 years old Fultz could still develop into a starting caliber point guard, assuming he can put his injury history behind him and remain healthy moving forward. It’s easy to forget that Fultz was widely considered a better prospect than players such as Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum entering the 2017 draft – and due to his inability to remain on the court, we’ve been unable to see if those assessments were factual or not.

👀 Markelle Fultz! 21 PTS (7/13 FG) 7 AST

pic.twitter.com/V7ozDL604G — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 27, 2020

Furthermore, Fultz has the size and skill set to be an impactful guard for the Lakers from the off-set, as his downhill game, coupled with his playmaking ability, make him the perfect backup guard for Russell Westbrook, or whoever else gets the starting guard position next season.

In reality, the Magic are unlikely to request a haul for Fultz, should the Lakers reach out to enquire about his services. But, any trade would likely cost Los Angeles Talen Horton-Tucker – which considering the risks surrounding Fultz, may be deemed too much of a risk.

Lakers Willing Improve Trade Offer For Kyrie Irving

Of course, the Lakers would much rather continue their pursuit of superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, than try to negotiate a deal for a fallen lottery player trying to rebuild his career. However, up until August 12, the Lakers’ chances of landing Irving via trade looked to be all but gone.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, the Lakers have had a change of heart when it comes to their willingness to include draft picks in a trade package for Irving. The report claims that Los Angeles is now willing to include their 2027 and 2029 draft picks along with Westbrook in order to get the trade over the line.

Lakers Would Up Trade Offer for Nets’ Kyrie Irving: Report | https://t.co/Ls6cZ88wYG https://t.co/erSibYSQUu — AubDonio-Orlando (@AubdonM) August 13, 2022

The Lakers would also look to bring a shooter to Los Angeles as part of the deal, with both Seth Curry and Joe Harris being floated as potential candidates – however, it’s worth noting that no additional movement has been reported in terms of actual trade conversations.