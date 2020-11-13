Lakers All-Star Target Asked Other Teams to Trade for Him: Report

One of the bigger NBA names consistently linked to the Lakers is that of Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, and with good reason. He is a two-time All-Star who has posted big numbers in his career, but, because he is coming off of an injury, could be available for a bargain trade price that the Lakers could meet, despite limited assets.

He also has only one year remaining on his deal, leaving the Lakers the flexibility to get into the 2021 free-agent market if Oladipo does not get back to full health or does not fit well with the team.

And now there is a new report indicating just how much Oladipo wants out of Indiana, a tidbit that will surely expedite his departure from the team. According to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star, Oladipo actually asked players from other teams—during games, in front of his teammates—whether he could come play for them.

“Can I come play with y’all?” Oladipo allegedly asked players from teams like the Heat, Knicks and Raptors.

The Lakers were not among the teams named in the report, but the Pacers only played L.A. once when Oladipo was healthy, and that was August during the Orlando bubble restart.

A Lakers Victor Oladipo Trade Comes With Risk

For any team, the possibility of a trade involving Oladipo would be a risk this offseason, assuming he is dealt. Even before Michael’s report, there has long appeared to be tension between Oladipo and the Pacers, especially when he did his rehab away from the team, though Pacers officials publicly said Oladipo’s decision to do is was not problematic.

There was also Oladipo’s reaction to playing during the NBA restart, which he initially said he would not do. But once it was clear that option out would cost him more than $5 million, Oladipo backtracked and said he would play. Many with the Pacers took that to mean he was more concerned about his paycheck than the team.

That all adds up to an uncertain relationship, which almost always cuts back on a player’s potential trade value.

The biggest question mark on Oladipo, though, is just how healthy he is. He suffered a rare NBA injury—a torn quadriceps—in January 2019 and rehabbed for a full year.

He was far from All-Star form when he did return, averaging 14.5 points on 39.4% shooting, making only 31.7% of his 3s this year. He is 28 years old, so the presumption is that he can get back to his old form, but that is no guarantee. More uncertainty means more of a hit to his trade value.

Lakers Oladipo Package Built on Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma

The Lakers could put together a decent package of players for the Pacers, built around guard Danny Green and forward Kyle Kuzma. Green might not be of much interest to the Pacers, but he is an experienced guard and could be re-traded later in the year.

Kuzma, who had a down year coming off the bench for the Lakers (12.8 points, 43.6% shooting, 31.6% 3-point shooting), is only 25 and would be the main attraction in an Oladipo deal.

The Lakers, though, are hardly the only team with eyes on an Oladipo deal. The Bucks have been rumored to be willing to take a chance on him, too, though they are lacking in attractive young assets.

The Heat could be the team that most aggressively moves to acquire Oladipo. Like the Lakers, Miami is hoping to keep its books clear for the 2021 free-agency sweepstakes but wants to gamble on an upgrade on the wings. Oladipo could offer that.

It is clear that Oladipo wants out. It could just be a matter of where he lands.

