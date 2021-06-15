Lakers Legend Petitions Team to Pick Up Third Star

Seeing the Los Angeles Lakers bounced early from the NBA playoffs hurt Lamar Odom and the former Sixth Man of the Year thinks the team needs another piece around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to make a run at a title.

Odom, who won a pair of titles with the Lakers, talked to TMZ about what he thinks the Lakers have to do this offseason to bring another banner home to Staples Center.

“I was hurt when I watched them. They gotta get another guy who can play right alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” Odom said. “I mean, [James and Davis] probably is enough but we need them healthy but just in case if they’re not healthy. I think once the Lakers put another piece with those two guys, then they’ll be alright because they have enough supporting cast right now but I just think they need one more strong piece.”

Odom’s take obviously means he’s not an opponent of super teams and he had words for Charles Barkley, who isn’t a fan of squads like the Brooklyn Nets with three stars.

Lakers Will be Collaborative With Offseason moves

The Lakers faced the worst case situaton this season, with both James and Davis suffering serious injuries. They were both ready for the playoffs but Davis injuring his groin ended up being the final start for the Lakers repeat hopes.

The Lakers will have to be creative in an effort to improve the roster this offseason and will heed the advice of both James and Davis.

“I think when it comes to roster building, you guys know we’ve been very collaborative,” Vogel said in his exit interview. “Anthony Davis and LeBron James are championship pillars of this franchise for years to come and of course they’re going to be involved in how we build our roster and how we have built our roster. (They are) both great basketball minds, and Frank as well.

“I think the cohesiveness in making these decisions between your star players, your head coach and the front office is really important and that will continue to be our process going forward.”

Lakers fans might hope for a third star — with names like Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook being mentioned — but the team would likely just opt for more efficient shooters.

Lamar Odom Coming Off Knockout Win Over Aaron Carter

Odom has made headlines for everything but his basketball takes since stepping away from the game. Most recently, Odom competed in a celebrity boxing match against former 90s pop star Aaron Carter.

Predictably, Odom — who is 10 inches taller and more than 60 poudns heavier — won by knockout in the second round.

There were plenty of great reactions to exactly why the fight even happened.

“Clicked to see why Lamar Odom was trending only to find out he’s boxing Aaron Carter tonight,” one user wrote. “These boxing matches are getting more bizarre by the week…”

Clicked to see why Lamar Odom was trending only to find out he’s boxing Aaron Carter tonight. These boxing matches are getting more bizarre by the week… pic.twitter.com/0GDWdKryaT — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 12, 2021

“If you think i’m going to waste my money on Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter a week after I wasted my money on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, just know that you’re absolutely correct,” another wrote.

if you think i'm going to waste my money on Lamar Odom vs. Aaron Carter a week after I wasted my money on Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, just know that you're absolutely correct. — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) June 10, 2021

Odom made more than $114 million in his NBA career but jumping on the celebrity boxing trend probably provided a nice — albeit a bit embarrassing — payday.

