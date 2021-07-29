Lakers’ LeBron James Shares Reaction to Stunning Aaron Rodgers Presser

The NFL world was stunned on Wednesday when Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to the podium after training camp practice and laid out all of his grievances with the team. It was unprecedented for a player of his stature, who is still employed by the team, to come out and put his team on blast the way he did. However, the reigning NFL MVP had every right to clear the air regarding his offseason and many applauded his honesty.

Among the people in the sports world who were happy to see Rodgers open up was Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. He took to Instagram to simply say “LOVE IT!!!” when reacting to the press conference.

LeBron’s reaction to Aaron Rodgers’ presser pic.twitter.com/o6MpBO2Ona — Austin Boyd (@austincjboyd) July 29, 2021

LeBron has been a huge proponent of player empowerment in the NBA and what Rodgers is doing could set a new precedent in the NFL. In the end, the Packers still get their quarterback for one more season but he’s made it clear that he’s not going to standby and be a “lame duck” quarterback.

Anthony Davis Hyped for Rodgers News

Throughout the offseason, it appeared that Rodgers’ time in Green Bay was over. He clearly wasn’t happy with the team and even said in his press conference that he considered retirement. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers is staying put for at least one more season as the two sides restructure his deal to allow him to leave in 2022.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis is a die-hard Packers fan and was bursting with excitement when he heard the news.

Die hard cheese head Anthony Davis clearly excited. pic.twitter.com/LNuWbTES47 — 🏀 (@dribblecity) July 27, 2021

While the Packers have a strong team, they wouldn’t sniff a Super Bowl without Rodgers playing quarterback. Even at 37-years-old, he’s arguably the best in the NFL. Davis has every right to be excited even if this is Rodgers’ last year in Green Bay. As long as the quarterback is committed they should be Super Bowl contenders in 2021.

Davis Reacts to Randall Cobb Trade

After years of not letting Rodgers affect personnel decisions, the Packers are throwing him a bone. The team traded a sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for wide receiver Randall Cobb, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Rodgers played with Cobb for several in Green Bay. In 2014, the wide receiver caught 91 passes for 1,287 yards.

Cobb hasn’t been as productive since he left the Packers but teaming back up with Rodgers could be the best thing that happened to him. Davis couldn’t believe that Green Bay was able to pull off the deal.

Anthony Davis is hyped for Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers’ reunion on the Packers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Tbz2y9xY3O — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) July 28, 2021

Cobb isn’t likely the player that gets the Packers over the top but it was important for them to throw Rodgers a bone. The team was six points away from a Super Bowl last season and was able to retain many of their key pieces. As long as Rodgers is fully committed to the team for this season, they should be in the Super Bowl picture at the end of the season.

